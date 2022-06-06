“Ms. Marvel”: 5 facts about the new Disney + series | Iman Vellani | SKIP-INTRO

On June 8, Disney+ premieres “Ms Marvel”a miniseries that hopes to repeat the success of other productions on the platform such as “Moon Knight”, “Loki”, “WandaVision”, among others, corresponding to the Phase 4 of the MCU.

Starring the 19-year-old, Iman Vellani“Ms Marvel” is based on the Marvel Comics character, Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel.

Along with Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha complete the cast.

5 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE WATCHING THE SERIES

-1- Fan #1 of Captain Marvel

“Ms Marvel” is a new and original series of Disney+ which presents to kamala khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. Avid gamer and voracious fan-fiction writer, with a huge imagination, Kamala is a fan of Super Heroesespecially when it comes to Captain Marvel. However, Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she has always admired.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala in a scene from the Disney+ series. / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

-2- Pakistani-Canadian Protagonist

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala in a scene from the Disney+ series. / Courtesy of Marvel Studios.

The series was announced in August 2019. Iman Vellani She was chosen a year later to play the superhero and filming began in early November 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

Vellani, is a Pakistani-Canadian actress and like her character, she also has a Muslim background, as her parents are Pakistani immigrants who moved to Canada.

-3- Differences between the series and the comic

In the series, the origin of the powers of kamala khan They differ from the comics. What are these powers? Ability to modify his body at will (stretch, deform) also can enlarge his fists, as required. In the series of Disney+, these will not be exactly the same. According to the previews, the young superheroine can stretch her limbs and throw balls of lights with great force.

“We adapted the comics, it is not an exact translation. Kamala came at a very specific time within the comics continuity. She now she arrives at a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things don’t add up. What we will discover is that where those powers come from, and how they appear, is very specific to the MCU.”, has declared Kevin Feige, president of Marvel on these changes.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Matt Lintz as Bruno in a scene from the Disney+ series. / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

-4- First Muslim Marvel character to have his own comic

the character of Ms Marvel Created by Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artist Adrian Alphona, Kamala Khan is Marvel’s first Muslim character to have her own comic. He first appeared in Captain Marvel #14in August 2013, before starring Ms Marvel in February 2014.

-5- Ms. Marvel soon in “The Marvels”

Ms Marvel with Iman Vellaniwill be part of the movie the marvels or what is the same, the sequel to “Captain Marvel.” Its premiere is expected to be between February and July 2023. This film will also include Monica Rambeau, a character played for the first time by Teyonah Parris in “WandaVision”. Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM