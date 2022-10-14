Ms. Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) in the #MarvelRED collection – Music and Books – Culture

Fans are the force behind much of what makes the entertainment industry what it is. But, sometimes, they are the expression of attitudes and mental structures that should have disappeared decades ago but, instead, acquire new vigor.

They can also be a bunch of man-babies who feel threatened by strong female characters and not at all dependent on any male power.

I don’t know if that is the reason behind the hatred of the figure of Carol Danvers, a figure who came to the pages of Marvel as the heroine Ms. Marvel and then left that title to adopt that of Captain Marvel. With the latter she made her entrance to the MCU movies, played by Brie Larson.

In the comic that marks the entrance to the #MarvelRED collection, the superheroine makes her appearance in New York, where, in the absence of her own villains, she begins facing a classic Spider-Man: Scorpion.

Although in her first appearance -from 1968- there are only a few hints of her character, there is no doubt that Danvers was intended from the beginning as an entirely different entity: she was not the derivation of a male hero, she was not a romantic interest of a male. hero and I wasn’t anybody’s x-girl or x-woman. These traits would reassert themselves in the ’70s and then in 2012, when she finally steps out as ‘Ms.’ to ‘Captain’.

As a civilian, Danvers had impressive credentials: She started her career in the US Air Force and worked her way up to head of NASA security at Cape Canaveral. When she leaves to be a hero in New York, she takes over as editor of The Daily Bugle’s Woman magazine.

It is, in short, the brainchild of the publisher’s great talents (notably screenwriter Gerry Conway and cartoonist John Buscema) and testimony to an intention, ahead of the industry, to give the world its first feminist superhero. .

make your collection

The book has a cost of 42,900 pesos.

Marvel’s Mightiest Heroes gather every week on Marvel RED, in works by Stan Lee, Chris Claremont, Brian Michael Bendis and Ed Brubaker, among others, with art by John Romita Jr., Bryan Hitch, George Pérez, Andy Kubert and the legends Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, among many. plus.

Every Friday a new volume will go on sale, worth 42,900 pesos. The first 20 issues review essential characters like the Hulk, Iron Man, and the X-Men, as well as exciting and lesser-known properties like The Falcon, Valkyrie, and the Warriors Three.

If you are a subscriber to Club EL TIEMPO Vivamos, you can take the collection for only $1,747,880. There are 60 hardcover books with biographies, stories of the beginnings of each superhero, illustrations, art galleries, content from Marvel illustrators and writers. The complete collection can be obtained by calling 4266000 in Bogotá or, from anywhere in the country, at 018000110990. For more information, visit the website tienda.eltiempo.com/marvelred.

Conditions and restrictions apply. Promotion valid from June 17, 2022 to August 11, 2023, or while supplies last, whichever comes first. Available units: 385,600. Available collections: 500.

WILSON VEGA

FOR THE TIME

@WilsonVega