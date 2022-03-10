Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: the new Marvel series would already have their confirmed release dates

The diference of the last year, Marvel Studios It has yet to announce the premiere of the series it plans to launch this year. Like many other big productions, the pandemic altered the shooting and release plans of several titles, forcing the franchise to rearrange the order of its upcoming releases.

The first production of Marvel Cinematic Universe that will hit the screens is Moon Knight, the series starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. But now, the study has given indications of what will be the order of the premieres that will come next.

Moon Knight will be the first Marvel premiere on the small screen

When does Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk premiere on Disney Plus?

According to the latest reports, the series that will follow Moon Knight is Ms Marvel, one of the new heroines who will have her solo introduction with her own show. This story will star Iman Vellani as Kamala Kahn, a New York teenager who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). One day she discovers that she has special abilities and following the example of her beloved Carol Danvers, she decides to use her powers to save the world.

The premiere date of Ms Marvel would be for first weeks of June on Disney Plus. In the last hours, The Hollywood Partnership committee updated the dates of its next premieres and red carpets, and there is the premiere of Ms. Marvel for June 2, 2022. This would lead to the assumption that the series will reach streaming in the days after its premiere, quite possibly on June 8.

The new young heroine of the MCU

Likewise, Bob Chapek, the CEO of Disney, confirmed that Ms. Marvel will be the next title to come to Disney Plus after the premiere of Moon Knight.

Related news

At the same time, it was confirmed that after Moon Knight and mr marvelthe series that will arrive in the second half of 2022 will be she hulkwhich will introduce the character played by Tatiana Maslany.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters

She-Hulk’s story revolves around Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin who, before becoming the Green Heroine, was also a lawyer. According to the comics, Jennifer adopts her cousin’s powers after suffering an accident and receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce, which ends up saving her life, but also transfers her powers to him.

Apparently, the delay in this latest production has to do with the fact that the she hulk character it’s mostly CGI, so the post-production process is far from over.