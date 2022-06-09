Ms. Marvel becomes a victim of review bombing

Ms Marvel – 100% is the new series from Marvel Studios on the Disney Plus platform, a youth platform that features a completely new heroine in the saga. Iman Vellani is in charge of interpreting Kamala Khan, the new girl in the list of superheroic legends entrenched by Kevin Feige. But despite the good reviews in specialized media, one day has been enough for users to fill pages like IMDb. Like many other products in the entertainment industry, Ms Marvel becomes the new victim of review bombing for no justified reason.

For the last couple of years, Marvel Studios has taken it upon themselves to introduce youth heroes; there we have the case of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, jack veal as Loki, among others, including new coming-of-age characters like Steven Grant/Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), Black Knight (Kit Harington), Scarlet Beetle (May Calamawy) and more. The above is intended to shape the next ten years of stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Iman Vellani is one of the new items.

The series launched today revolves around the famous character Kamala, a superhero who is a huge fan of other superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. Ms Marvel, his alter ego, has healing powers and the ability to take other forms. Kamala is also Marvel’s first Muslim female superhero and is a teenager living in Jersey City. Disney Plus announces the premiere of its series loudly, filling the platform and social networks with tons of advertising that will ensure the success of its new teenage character. Unfortunately for her, not everyone is satisfied with the result.

On IMDb, Ms Marvel it has a 6.4 rating, quite low compared to the other Marvel series. Non-critical users of the platform are leaving negative comments, with several of them attacking the alleged “laziness of the script” or his “obsession with the woke thing”: “I feel like I was completely cheated. This is a children’s series, and not a compelling or groundbreaking one either. Ignoring all the additions of people of color, the only good thing about this sleeping pill is that the parent is hilariously awkward.” There are users who prefer not to hear anything about the problems of the outside world in their fictions: “Please stop bowing to the woke masses and do something genuine. Focus on your fans, not on social issues.”

On the other hand, there were those who only criticized the CGI, the target and the supposed mediocrity with which the product was approached: “Nothing special and horrible CGI. Also, this is definitely geared towards young teens. I don’t know what I expected given the lackluster trailers I saw. Not as bad as What If…? – 84%, but definitely weak overall.” The truth is that most of the criticisms made by journalists are not negative and highlight its color and simple but effective humor, a simple and self-confident coming-of-age.

