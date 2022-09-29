Ms. Marvel could have a second season

Ms Marvel It has been one of the most successful series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe within Disney +. The film introduced Kamala Kahn, one of the favorite characters of the youngest comic book fans. Kamala was played by Iman Vellani and the end of the series left us at the gates of The Marvels, the tape that will arrive in 2023.

Ms Marvel has been notoriously successful on Disney+. To date, it has a 97% acceptance rate on Rotten Tomatoes and 80% in general audiences. Kamala will be joining Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris on The Marvels and now fans are wondering if there will be a second season of this series.

According to Sana Amanat, screenwriter of Ms Marvelthe show was written with a limited series in mind so that the character would later appear in other UCM products. Additionally, cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin has stated that neither he nor director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy have heard of any plans for a Ms. Marvel sequel.

However, Marvel often keeps their projects secret, so it is not confirmed that the series will not have a continuation. What is certain is that this character will have a great journey in the UCM.