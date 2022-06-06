Ms. Marvel: Directors say the series is inspired by Spider-Man: A New Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand rapidly, not only has it shown us different versions of the heroes we already knew, or different facets of them, but it has also taken the time to start introducing some new ones like America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, Kate Bishop in Hawkeye – 87% and soon Kamala Khan in her own solo series.

To tell the truth, the expectations regarding Ms. Marvel are low, especially since it is a program that takes the risk of not having a godfather, so to speak, to help its introduction as Jeremy Renner was for Hailee. Steinfeld in the series by Clint Barton or Xochitl Gomez that came from the hand of Benedict Cumberbatch in the second installment of Doctor Strange. However, he could pull off big surprises like Moon Knight did – 87%.

Little is known about the young heroine or what the narrative of her story will be like, but now we can get a glimpse of what we’ll see on stage thanks to recent comments from one of her directors. During a press conference rescued by TheDirectAdil El Arbi pointed out that he and his colleague Bilall Fallah had a lot of inspiration in an animated film that does not belong exactly to Marvel Studios or the MCU to be specific.

According to his words, his main inspiration was not in the comics as anyone would have imagined, but in the animated film that won the Oscar for the best animated feature film in 2019 Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% Sony. According to his words, both directors struck up a conversation with Kevin Feige himself to allow them to do it, and he excitedly agreed, although he made a couple of warnings.

Well, I guess it’s about the animation. For us, we always wanted to find a way to translate your imagination [de la protagonista] and its fantasy worlds in a cool way. That’s where we came up with the idea of ​​injecting that animation aspect into it. We were a little scared that Kevin and the rest of Marvel would say no because it’s different from the other shows in the MCU. So we did a whole presentation with videos and all of that explaining why it was important to have those footage.

El Arbi added that they were surprised when the executives accepted the proposal, although Feige asked them not to overdo it in such a way that the narrative could end up damaged and that if they were to use animation games, “not to use them every five seconds.” Ms Marvel arrives at Disney Plus next June 8 and then you can read the official synopsis.

Ms Marvel is an original series featuring Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fanfiction writer, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an overflowing imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. However, her Kamala feels that she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she has always looked up to.