‘Ms. Marvel’ from Disney +: date, release time, cast and what series and movies you should see before

Maana lands on Disney+ the new series ‘Ms. Marvel’ from the well-known superhero franchise and of course, all MCU fans are more than ready to welcome this new character starring Iman Vellani with open arms.

Of course, one day after the premiere, there is still many questions for most marvelite fans. Where does Ms. Marvel come from to begin with? What saga or narrative universe does it belong to?

Actually, a little to everyone, but especially to Captain Marvel, because Kamala Khan, the girl protagonist of the series, She is a big fan of the superhero played by Brie Larson.

What time do the episodes of ‘Ms. Marvel’

As with other Disney+ products, ‘Ms. Marvel’ release one episode per week, up to a total of sixthus coinciding with the galactic Wednesdays of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

A commercial promotion strategy that will bring together a large number of viewers on Wednesdays in front of their television. That said, the first episode of the new teen superhero series can be enjoyed from 9:00 in the morning Spanish time.

‘Ms. Marvel’: cast and everything you need to know about the series

Beyond Iman Vellani, who will have the leading role, the rest of the cast will be made up of Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

As for data or movies that you should see before starting the series, the truth is that there is not much to know on this occasion since it is a new character who becomes part of the new generation of superheroes from Marvel Studios.

The only thing we can say about ‘Ms. Marvel’ is that it’s about a Muslim teenage girl living in New Jerseywho is a gamer obsessed with fan-fiction and cosplay and who is also, as we have already mentioned, a devoted fan of Captain Marvel.

Despite his great reputation online, he doesn’t have much fame in person, until one day, he discovers that he has superpowers. If you want to know more about the series, on Disney + you can already see the special ‘Everything a fan needs to know about Ms. Marvel’.