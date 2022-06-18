“Ms. Marvel ”: How has the character and her relationship with the Inhumans changed after her arrival in the MCU | Story truth testimony narration stories ec | TVMAS

“Ms Marvel” had its premiere in Disney+ on June 8 and, like her arrival in comics in 2014, there is much to celebrate Kamala Khan’s big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

But despite maintaining the iconic elements of the original version, this adaptation of the young heroine has not been 100% faithful to the original material, a frequent practice by Marvel Studios when it comes to taking their characters between one medium and another. .

In the case of Kamala Khan, the change has occurred in an important part of her identity: her membership in the group known as the Inhumans (Inhumans in Spanish).

Ms. Marvel’s powers have changed from the ability to change the shape of her limbs to the ability to wield a type of energy. (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Who are the Inhumans?

First introduced in 1965 in “The Fantastic Four #45″, the Inhumans are a group of superpowered and technologically advanced beings that seem to swarm the comic book universes.

Unlike characters like Spider-Man, who gained his powers in a radioactive accident, or heroes like Doctor Strange, who studied the mystical arts, the Inhumans are instead the product of the Kree galactic empire’s experiments on humanity’s ancestors.

Although they first appeared in comics in 1965, the Inhumans have risen to prominence in recent decades. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

An Inhuman’s powers awaken when he is exposed to Terrigen gas, a product of crystals that generates mutations – not always beneficial – in those who have the compatible genes for it. Among the most prominent Inhumans is the royal family of the race, including King Black Bolt and his queen Medusa.

While for much of their history the Inhumans kept their presence a secret, this ended during the Marvel Comics Infinity event in 2013, where Thanos’ detonation of a Terrigen bomb causes everyone with compatibility to awaken. their powers, raising the profile of these types of heroes. One of them is Kamala Khan, who acquires the power to modify the size and length of her limbs, and becomes a superhero after adopting the name of Ms. Marvel.

Inhumans in the MCU?

A version of the Inhumans with characteristics very similar to their comic book counterparts have also taken a prominent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although most of their appearances have focused on Marvel television shows such as Agents of SHIELD. (2013-2020), where members of this race appeared as heroes and villains, and in the booed show “Inhuman” (2017), focused on the aforementioned royal family of the race.

The protagonists of the short television series based on the Inhumans. (Photo: Inhumans/ABC)

Apart from this, the largest appearance of the group occurred in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, where Black Bolt – played by Anson Mount as in the television series – is one of the members of the Illuminati along with Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Reed Richard (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch).

And what happened to Kamala? “Ms. Marvel” appears to hint that his powers have little to do with the Inhumans and more to do with his family’s heritage, being activated by a bracelet belonging to his missing great-grandmother Aisha, who the series hints also had special powers similar to those of Marvel. the young heroine.

Kamala’s great-grandmother’s bracelet awakened her powers, but the series emphasizes that these come from the heroine herself. (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

This was also depicted in the changes to his powers, which are now presented with multi-colored energy that he can shape similarly to his comic book counterpart. And while the series has not yet revealed all his cards, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has already pointed out that this change has to do with his future appearance alongside Carol Danver / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah). Parris) in the movie “The Marvels,” due out in 2013.

“What we’ll learn about the origin of those powers, and how they come about, is specific to the MCU.Feige told Empire. “You’ll see big comic book splatter panels in some of our action sequences. If you want giant hands and arms, then they are here in spirit, if not in elastic and plastic forms..”