Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani: “It was good to have Brie Larson shaking my hand” | DisneyPlus | Marvel | EINT | shows

Marvel continues to expand its universe and today premieres its new series “Ms. Marvel” (Disney+), the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager, talented gamer and lover of Captain Marvel, who one day discovers that, like her comic book idol, she has incredible powers.

The person in charge of her interpretation is the actress Iman Vellani who, like her character, is a fan of superheroes, especially The Avengers. “Iron Man is my favorite, I’m a fan of Tony Stark. I grew up with the MCU, he is very present in my life”, reveals the 19-year-old in an exclusive interview with La República via Zoom.

YOU CAN SEE: “Ms. Marvel”: in which UCM timeline is the Disney + series located?

Vellani, who is of Pakistani origin, says that as soon as she was confirmed for the character, she received immediate support from actress Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). “She (Larson) contacted me as soon as I got the part and it was very cool, she just told me about her own experience because we were the only people in superhero costumes. The rest were extras or secondary and you felt very alone on the set. I think it was very good to have someone like her shaking your hand, she is the type of person with whom the process is more bearable. She opens things up for you, she opens up good vibes, she was available to me and any questions I had.”

in the history of Ms Marvel, Kamala is a 16-year-old teenager who, in addition to being a migrant, is in the process of self-discovery and cannot find her place at school, where she often suffers bullying and discrimination. In real life, the actress has not suffered from any of this and she feels lucky. “I grew up in a fairly diverse area and I never felt that I was less than anyone because of my culture, everyone accepted my origin well and I am grateful for that because I know that it is not the case for all people,” she confesses.

However, he somehow admits that Kamala and Iman are a lot alike. “We are almost the same person. There is a lot of it in me personally, from my own experiences and doubts, Also, the producers encouraged me to bring as much of my culture as I could into the character and use it as a resource because these are experiences I went through when I was 16 years old. They really wanted this community to get hooked on the series and I’m grateful to have contributed to it,” she adds.

Iman Vellani acknowledges that she is similar to Kamala Khan. “We are almost the same person.” Photo: Disney Plus.

YOU CAN SEE: Tom Holland and the spoilers: Iman Vellani told how the Spider-verse advanced him

And although the series promises to become a favorite, the most purist fans of the MCU have criticized the ‘new powers’ that Kamala Khan has in the series. “I would say to them, ‘Think of it this way, the same people who made the decisions in ‘Avengers Edgame,’ made the decisions in this series. It’s not just someone who put something in the chat and they said change your powers, but there’s a deeper thought, a reason. These powers that were in the comic at least now fit the universe that’s being presented in the movies, so I think they’ve done a great job. But there are definitely a lot of things that have been added to the storytelling to support (Kamala) on her journey of self-discovery.”

Iman will play Kamala again in the movie “Los Marvels” (2023) where she will share credits again, with Brie Larson. “I feel like it’s going to be a really cool movie, the director has done an amazing job. This is an interesting angle for superhero movies, it brings an incredible voice to the whole project and working with Brie Larson was very motivating and thought provoking. Being with them is very empowering, I’m excited to see them.”