Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani refuses to use social networks for mental health

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow remarkably both in film and in series format through the Disney Plus platform. So far what he has offered is crazy, with successes, but also with setbacks. Following the style of comics, where anything can happen and we can play with the characters so that they find themselves in different universes or with other heroes, Marvel Studios has kept its path stable and successful.

Last year his debut with the television series, independently of the others that had been produced for Netflix, meant a great step; and he gave it together with WandaVision – 95%, a show that turned out to be quite significant for the future of phase 4. The series brought to the table two characters that audiences knew well enough from the movies, but there were few opportunities to really explore everything that revolves around around them.

However, with the show there was more to it than the emotions and pain particularly of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), which would open the doors for the remarkable evolution of a character that, at least on her arrival in the MCU, she was still confused about. to her place in the world, while in her last appearance as the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% already showed their full potential.

While they give us the news of whether we will see her again in the future, it is time to open the doors to completely new characters such as Moon Knight – 87% and soon Ms. Marvel, a young heroine who will soon also join the ranks of the Captain Marvel sequel – 60% with Brie Larson. The television series will star Iman Vellani as Kamala Kahn, and just one of its biggest challenges is capturing the audience with a new face and without the support of the most popular of the franchise.

Vellani will not only debut in the new girl of the MCU, but has faced the decision not to have social networks in an era where they are everything, especially for public figures in relation to their closeness to audiences. During an interview with NowTorontothe young actress explained the reason why she decided not to be part of the networks.

Social media can be a lot. It can be extra work. I really don’t need one of those right now. I just want to keep my distance from that. I don’t think I’m mentally mature enough for that yet.

This undoubtedly has a lot to do with his education, and it is to be applauded that the company has respected his decision in this regard. Although perhaps they should look for new alternatives for the promotion of the series or focus on the basics such as interviews. This means that everything you want to see about Vellani on networks will only be on the official accounts of Ms Marveland perhaps later, the protagonist feels ready to join the world of networks.

It is worth mentioning that his position cannot be judged, especially if we think of so many controversies that have arisen due to comments that have affected entire careers such as the well-known case of Gina Carano and her dismissal from The Mandalorian – 91% for talking about their political views on Twitter and Instagram.