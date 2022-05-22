Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani says Brie Larson has been her mentor, and expresses admiration for Kevin Feige

Last year, Marvel Studios fans had three live-action series and one animated series to enjoy on Disney Plus; in 2022 we have only had Moon Knight – 87%, which left a good taste in the mouth of the fandom, but very soon we will see a teenage series that promises to be as great as the previous ones, Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani.

The Pakistani-Canadian actress, who will play the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently spoke with Esquire and expressed great admiration and gratitude towards Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel. As fans will know, in the Ms. Marvel comics (and in the series) the protagonist, Kamala Khan, is a fan of Captain Marvel, hence her superhero name.

Larson, despite the cyberbullying he received from machitrolls on the Internet, seems very happy to be part of the Marvel universe, as Vellani made known to Esquireafter telling how the Oscar-winning actress for The Room – 94% talked to her for a long time and advised her on what this role meant (via The Playlist):

Brie Larson contacted me two days after I got the part. She FaceTimed me for a while and she has been my greatest resource and mentor through this entire process. Despite the fact that he had won an Oscar before, Marvel has completely changed his life.

Additionally, Vellani has three favorite people in the world, Robert Downey Jr., Billy Joel, and Kevin Feige; the latter is the Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, and is considered the mastermind behind the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe:

My favorite people in the whole world are Robert Downey Jr, Billy Joel and Kevin Feige. Kevin is the third and he knows how much I am obsessed with him […] Well, listen, I’ve pitched Kevin Feige so many movies, and he won’t take any.

Ms Marvel will debut in his first series very soon, but then he will return in The Marvels, where he will be next to Brie Larson and Teyona Parris. Let’s hope this movie gets a much better reception than Captain Marvel – 60%, which divided opinions among the public, and even Iman Vellani gave it a negative letterbox rating.

Perhaps Captain Marvel It has not been what many expected, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe still has a lot to offer fans, with its new releases it has shown that there is a long way to go, with characters, heroes and villains, who will have prominent roles in future films. and series.

The franchise has been successful not only by exploiting its most famous superheroes, but also by launching some who were almost unknown to worldwide fame. Last year we had the arrival of the Eternals – 58%, a new group of heroes who hail from space and have been among earthlings for millennia. On the other hand, the superheroes we already know are still relevant in the story, but with new additions that could replace them in the future; Captain Marvel will have Ms. Marvel; Hawkeye to Kate Bishop; Black Widow to Yelena Belova; and Doctor Strange to America Chavez.

Two Marvel Studios movies are yet to be released this year, Thor: Love and Thunder, which will bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korg, Valkyrie and Jane Foster, and a few months later Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters , sequel to Black Panther – 90%, where we will meet the successor of T’Challa, who was played by Chadwick Boseman. As you can see, there is still a lot to enjoy in the franchise, and in less than a month we will have Ms Marvel to delight us.

