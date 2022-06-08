Ms Marvel | Iman Vellani, the story of the young woman with zero experience as an actress who is the new star of Marvel | INTERVIEW | VIDEO | SKIP-INTRO

The interview is by Zoom. In the frame appears a teenager with a polo shirt and a hood, a golden pendant hangs from her neck. In the background there are superhero dolls, a Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal, stickers on the walls. She is the fourth of an average teenager, but she does not belong to an average teenager, but to Iman Vellani, 19, a Canadian who went through an extensive casting from which she emerged victorious and for which she will star in “Ms Marvel”, the next series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The plot What is “Ms. Marvel” about? Based on the character created by writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona, “Ms. Marvel” follows Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager living in New Jersey. This superhero fan dissatisfied with her life, like every teenager in this or that era, obtains super powers and takes a name inspired by her favorite heroine, Captain Marvel, who played a key role in saving the world from the villain Thanos. Like everything in this saga, knowing what happened in the previous films never hurts.

While Vellani does have a poster of Captain Marvel in her bedroom, it’s more of a souvenir she took from work. She’s not his favorite Marvel character, he tells us. That place is reserved for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, whose 2008 film gave rise to a saga that, more than 30 stories later between movies and series, doesn’t seem like it’s going to end anytime soon and one of the ways he has to stay in the imaginary is, precisely, interconnected stories with new characters that connect with the audience, such as “Ms. Marvel”; which in turn will continue in the film “The Marvels”, where the teenage actress will share the screen with Teyonah Parris, star of the acclaimed film “Chi-Raq”; and Brie Larson, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for “Room”. We talk about that and more in this interview.

—Iman, even before you were cast as Kamala, you were very passionate about movies. You were even selected for the Next Wave Committee of the Toronto International Film Festival. How did your love for movies start?

I don’t know, really (laughs). I went to high school, to an art school, I was doing theater and my drama teacher was super obsessed with movies and French cinema; he was a total movie buff. I think that I, wanting to impress him, began to see many artistic, foreign films. There are too many stories outside of Hollywood that can resonate with a lot of young people and I think it’s very important to expand the horizons and watch movies with subtitles.

-I remember that the director of “Parasite” said that once you get past the subtitle barrier, a whole world opens up to you. Rather, tell me, is there a particular movie that made you say “I want to do this, I want to dedicate my life to creating fiction”?

I don’t think there was a specific movie. I was obsessed with (Quentin) Tarantino movies when he was in high school, just because of how stylized his violence was. It felt very unique and also his musical choices always inspired me, and I think that’s what led me to (musically enjoy) the 70s and 80s era in general. But my favorite director is Agnès Varda, and her films made an impact on me. She was able to tell stories so simply, I think that’s why I love her and her movies so much. They feel like something I could do, though I couldn’t really, because of the attention to detail that she has for everyday objects and life…it’s so amazing. I aspire to be even half of what she was.

—In the comics, Kamala’s ethnicity, culture, and life as a superhero are intertwined in ways that are inseparable. Can we expect something like this from the series?

Yes. I mean the series works hard to show how close Muslim families are and the whole experience of growing up being the daughter of immigrant parents. And I think it is very important to show children that they are not denying their culture, but are proud of it, that it is part of their life. Because that was me growing up, I didn’t think being Muslim was a burden or anything. It was part of my life, it was something I was proud of and respected. Even more so after doing this series, because I knew and worked with so many Muslim and South Asian creators; writers, directors, cinematographers who have brought a lot of themselves to the show and I really think our show will be very universal, not just for South Asians and Muslims who have never seen themselves represented in a positive way; but for the fans, who, you know, love the MCU because this series appreciates fan culture in such an incredible way, it recognizes all the work it takes to be a Marvel fan.

—Now that you mention being proud of your culture, the last 20 years in the United States there have been abuses against the Islamic community. You grew up in Canada. What was your impression of the whole situation from there?

I think a lot of that comes from how Muslims and South Asians are portrayed in the media. If you constantly show people who are stereotyped or oppressed in these negative tones; that’s how you’re going to see people in real life and that makes me sad just thinking about it, because my family is not the kind of people you see on screen. They are having fun! We are funny! We do very normal things. (…) The reason why this series is great is because it shows that people’s experiences are shared with other Muslims and it’s a very fun group to surround yourself with. I really don’t know how to explain it, but I think it changes the perspective of how Muslims are portrayed in the media.

-I understand you. The very existence of this series speaks volumes about the representation of non-white ethnicities in Hollywood. What would you say to all these kids who are Muslim, Latino, African American and other minorities who will see you on screen and feel represented?

I hope audiences find something they can relate to. Something or someone, be it Kamala and her story, the people in her community and her family. I think other characters are pretty universal, and that whole arc of growth is something that definitely impacted me as well. This is not a unique representation of Muslims. There are two billion Muslims and South Asians in the world and this is only ONE story, not THE story. Everyone has their own unique experiences, but I hope they can come up with something that they can relate to from their own experiences. I hope this inspires future generations of South Asian creations to tell their stories and continue to do important work, because it’s been too long that we’ve been unrepresented; And that’s why I love the comic (which the story is based on) so much, because I felt like I was being seen for the first time. That’s why I’m so protective of this character and I hope that people see why she (Kamala) is such an important person to the MCU and that the series does for other people what the comic did for me.

—I know you can’t say much about the movie “The Marvels” so, instead of asking about that, I wanted to read you something that was published a while ago: “Happy International Women’s Day to my sisters from Marvel, Teyonah Parris and Magnet Vellani. You two inspire me more than you know and I’m honored to be saving lives alongside you. These were the words of Brie Larson last March. How did this post make you feel?

The fact that Brie Larson acknowledges my existence is the most amazing thing (laughs). But seriously, working with these two incredible women was very empowering; just being on set and knowing that these other people I share the screen with made my childhood dreams come true; it was very uplifting for me to see how someone young (like me), so far removed from the film industry, who wanted to be a part of it so badly… working with Brie, Teyonah and Nia daCosta, our amazing director, was just a complete joy. . Even in “Ms. Marvel” I’ve gotten to work with so many amazing women and people of color who have a very close connection to the story. I am very excited to see the reactions.

—One of the phrases that, I am sure, will be repeated a lot in the coming weeks is that you have a very bright future in movies and TV. But tell me, what are your expectations of your own future?

I have decided that I will not have any, because two years ago I thought I would be in college and now I am in the Marvel Universe. So you can’t fully plan your life. I look forward to continuing to be involved in work that I’m passionate about and that highlights diverse stories and so on. Whether it’s in front of or behind the camera, I just want the show to come out first.

—Kamala is one of the most relevant characters that Marvel created in the last decade. Now that you have played her in this series, why do you think she is loved by so many people?

He is a person with whom you can identify a lot. Especially for Marvel fans, Kamala represents everything about nerd culture. She’s a fan like us, so we want her to do well when she gets her powers and she meets her heroes in the comics. That emotion is so shared with real-life Marvel fans and everyone can see themselves in it and you don’t necessarily have to be South Asian or Muslim. I think that’s the appeal of the show, it’s not about a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager; it’s about this gamer girl, a nerd who writes Avengers fanfics… who happens to be this Pakistani-American Muslim teenager. I think her character arc is very relatable. We see her grow up and become this awesome superhero.