Ms Marvel is super happy to join Marvel Studios

The Ms Marvel series starring Iman Vellani will be released very soon and the young actress shares a letter about what it means to join the UCM.

mrs marvel will be one of the great stars of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since she will have her own series in Disney Plus and then he’ll be in the movie the marvels (2023), the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019).

Iman Vellani He is currently 19 years old (September 3, 2002) and has barely any acting experience. That is why she has thoroughly enjoyed the entire filming of mrs marvel and now he wanted to share his happiness with this letter that he has shared on social networks and that is a response to one of his followers named Tim:

“Thank you very much for your letter Tim, it really means a lot. Marvel movies mean the world to me and I am beyond excited to be a part of them now, and knowing that people like you will be watching this show with your daughter in mind. It’s all I could ask for. I really hope you and Emma enjoy watching it as much as I did making it! – Magnet”.

The actress and her character seem to share the same hobbies.

What is the series about?

mrs marvel revolves around kamala khana young woman who lives fascinated by the Avengers, especially by the Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). She discovers some ancient objects that belonged to her family and that give her the possibility of becoming a superhero. So it will be interesting to see how she is controlling all these new powers while she has to deal with the day to day of the institute.

The Serie mrs marvel will be released on June 8 in Disney Plus. While the movie the marvels It will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

Here we leave the trailer for you to enjoy once again:

What do you think? Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section