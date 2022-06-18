Ms. Marvel is the MCU series with the least audience so far

In recent years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most powerful franchises in commercial cinema, but like everything else, it has also had very bad times; and it is that perhaps that is the price that must be paid when so many projects are developed per year instead of focusing on just one. However, despite the setbacks, as a franchise it has not yet been at risk, and it is likely that they will continue to work in the same way for a long time.

Now that they have expanded their paths through streaming series that belong to the same universe, they have taken important risks, and just as some of their productions are quite successful, there are others that no matter how hard you try or no matter how well they are done, these are not they work the way Marvel Studios would like them to. His great success was to bet on starting his path with well-known characters, but little explored as in WandaVision – 95% that, despite the change in tone, worked, attracted all kinds of audiences and even raised the future of Scarlet Witch in the franchise – although the whereabouts of White Vision are still pending –.

They did the same with Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% that, despite its exciting moments, went unnoticed very quickly after broadcast. Loki- 96% was perhaps the luckiest, having a character that was acclaimed by fans from the beginning and officially kicked off the game with the much-touted Multiverse. Then came Hawkeye – 87%, Moon Knight- 87% – that despite being unknown managed to surprise locals and strangers – and now who is in the midst of fighting to catch the audience is Ms. Marvel – 100%.

Since the production of this new series was announced, it was known that it was a great risk to put a little-known character in the comics, for being different in its context and in its history – not being precisely a god, a millionaire eccentric or a supersoldier with more than a hundred years of age –. In addition, she had to make her debut alone without a character to sponsor her as happened in hawk eye and the team that formed between the characters of Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner.

As a result, Ms Marvel It has become the series belonging to the MCU with the least audience so far according to the report it shares. Samba-TV. It is worth mentioning that this result is not an absolute answer if we take into account that said platform only takes into account the computers that have the Samba software; but it is not strange that it has such low numbers, which obviously Marvel Studios or Disney Plus will not want to make public.

Until now, the hard data with a little more certainty is that the series reached at least 775,000 homes that have the transmission service and it has been revealed that the best reception has been among young audiences. According to the same Samba platform, on average viewers are between 20 and 24 years old.

It is worth mentioning that despite the low response that the series has generated so far, it may not have a second season, but at least Iman Vellani, the protagonist, will remain within the MCU for a long time, and she still has great opportunities ahead. forward based on his participation in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60% where he will share the scene with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.