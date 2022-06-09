Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan and Brie Larson’s reaction to meeting the protagonist of the Disney + series | streaming

“Ms. Marvel”, the new Disney + series starring Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), came to streaming. And to celebrate its premiere, Brie Larson published a photograph in which she reveals the moment in which both UCM actresses meet. Both stars will share the stage in the upcoming film “The Marvels”, which is scheduled for release in 2023.

In an Instagram post, the star who plays Captain Marvel shared a curious image in which she appears next to the new young heroine.

“From our first Zoom, I knew that she would be the best Marvel. #MsMarvel #CaptainMarvel” put in the description.

Brie Larson and Iman Vellani. Photo: Instagram

Just as the actress describes, the photo corresponds to the first meeting by video call between Larson and Vellani. In fact, the protagonist of “Ms. Marvel ”had already said that the Oscar winner had been very supportive of her acting process.

“ She contacted me as soon as I got the part and it was very cool. . He just told me about his own experience because we were the only people in superhero suits, ”said the star of Pakistani origin.

Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan in “Ms. Marvel.” Photo: Movie Web

Iman Vellani praised her upcoming co-star in “The Marvels.” Therefore, he said: “ He is the type of person with whom the process is more bearable . It opens things for you, it opens you good vibes. He was available to me and any questions I had.”

“The Marvels”

“Ms. Marvel” is the last step in the trilogy of heroines who will star in the film “The Marvels”, which will bring together the trio of stars formed by Carol Danver (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and kamala khan (Iman Vellani).

The film is scheduled to premiere on July 28, 2023 and promises to be one of the best in the UCM.