Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan and Brie Larson’s reaction to meeting the protagonist of the Disney + series | streaming

“Ms. Marvel”, the new Disney + series starring Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), came to streaming. And to celebrate its premiere, Brie Larson published a photograph in which she reveals the moment in which both UCM actresses meet. Both stars will share the stage in the upcoming film “The Marvels”, which is scheduled for release in 2023.

