Ms. Marvel premieres trailer and air date on Disney +

Being one of the latest additions to the comics universe, and after his recent stint in the Marvel’s Avengers video game, finally Kamala Khan, the first Muslim Marvel heroine will have her own television series. And it is that the producer has presented today the first official trailer for Ms. Marvelalong with a release date for next June 8and exclusive availability through the Disney + streaming platform.

As we can see in the trailer, this series will focus on the introduction of Kamala, as well as the presentation of how gets his cosmic powers through some strange bracelets, which give her abilities to create crystal surfaces or change the shape of her body to ensure super strength. And it is that originally, this heroine was presented as a “non-human” in the comics, thus offering a small reinvention for the incorporation of her in the MCU.

To

Although far from the misadventures of the vast majority of Marvel superheroes, beyond her work as a superhero, Kamala will face the most terrible changes in her life as a teenager.including high school studies, crushes, career advice and future plans, and of course, their parents.

Thus, it is the official presentation of Ms. Marvel prior to his future appearance in the already confirmed next MCU movie, The Marvels, scheduled for its theatrical release on February 17, 2023.

On the other hand, it can also mean one more step in the construction of a project not yet announcedalong with some of the characters that have been introduced in a secondary way in some of the films, including Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), Eli Bradley (Patriot), Riri Williams (Ironheart), Cassie Lang (Stature), Tommy Maximoff ( Speed) and Billy Maximoff (Wiccan), who point to the possible adaptation of “Young Avengers”.