Ms. Marvel: Season 1

In my view, almost all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series that have come to Disney+ in recent years have not been of great importance to the overall development of the live-action universe outside of comics. I’d say this is a pretty general theme in the projects that have come since Avengers: Endgame, as Marvel projects strive to have an end goal in mind. This doesn’t change the fact that Marvel productions are still of great quality and, to some extent, entertaining, which is what the full season of Ms. Marvel ended up being.

This series introduces us to a new superheroine. If we look back at Kate Bishop from Hawkeye, Wanda Maximoff’s son, America Chavez from the last Doctor Strange, and one of the characters from Thor: Love and Thunder (who I’m not going to “spoil” since the movie is fairly new), there has been speculation that Marvel is looking to create a New Avengers storyline. If we add to these Iman Vellani from Ms. Marvel and the still young Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, it seems that these rumors may be true. But the point is that we still don’t know where these movies and series will go, and although Ms. Marvel teases the next The Marvels (the sequel to Captain Marvel) and even the mutants – who were also mentioned in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness – we are missing a great villain to fear, and even an end goal worth remembering.

And I say all this because, as has already happened, Ms. Marvel seems to be a zero on the left in the grand scheme of things, regardless of the fact that it has been produced with the highest quality and with impressive actors who know how to bring the characters to life. characters they play: Vellani does very well the role of Ms. Marvel, although in my opinion it is not as compelling as the spectacular Hailee Steinfeld, who stands out in the role of Kate Bishop. Still, Vellani beautifully defends her role, as well as her cast of supporting characters. I also appreciate that the series shows New York in a different light, something similar to what they did in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which took us away from the great skyscrapers of Manhattan and enthralled us with the communities and suburbs of the surrounding districts. In that regard, Ms. Marvel has hit the nail on the head.

But, like other Marvel titles, this series lacks a compelling adversary, since the main superheroes are never in serious danger, so during the season we ended up not caring about Ms. Marvel. And it is that the Clandestinos, the villains of the plot, have disappointed us and have not managed to bring the danger that we needed. This happens because they do not get to be the main villains, as happens with Damage Control, a government body that aspires to monitor and control superheroes. But the thing is, this group also doesn’t pose any threat to Ms. Marvel to develop and surpass herself – which is everyday in superhero stories.

Although Ms. Marvel is a production that has been wonderfully recorded and that hits the nail on the head again with costume designs and filming (although sometimes the effects of superpowers are scarce), all this goes into the background if the plot itself It has no weight and all it does is introduce new characters. Instead of creating numerous long-running, near-pointless series like it’s happening, I’m starting to think Marvel should go back to their old method of introducing characters, like Spider-Man’s surprise introduction in Captain America: Civil War.

I feel like I have to emphasize that I’m not saying that Ms. Marvel is a particularly bad series to watch, since it’s still a Marvel Studios production and that’s enough of a guarantee that the final product is of great quality. But do not go with very high expectations, because it is nothing to write home about.

