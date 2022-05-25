Ms Marvel star had a very special mentor

Next June 8 arrives at Disney +, the new series of Marvel Studios, Ms Marvel, and its star has revealed who has been its mentor in its beginnings in the UCM

with the series mrs marvel is set for her Disney+ debut in early June, the team is also laying the groundwork for Kamala Khan’s next MCU adventure, as she will also star alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, the marvels.

The sequel to Captain Marvel It will hit theater screens in July of next year with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau teaming up with a young Kamala Kahn to defeat a yet-unknown threat played by Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw). Now, while these MCU veterans take care of Vellani’s young heroine on set, they’ve also been doing it behind the scenes.

In the latest issue of VFX, the star of the marvelsIman Vellani, spoke about her relationship with actress Brie Larson, an actress who plays Captain Marvel at UCM, and who is also the character who idolizes hers in fiction.

Brie Larson her mentor

“I was elected on June 24. Two days later, I got a text from casting director Sarah Finn saying, ‘Brie wants to meet you. I was like, ‘What?’ The next day, we did a little Zoom call. It was very, very nice that she held my hand through it all. I made sure I was using her as much as I could, because she made herself so available to me.

There’s a sense of loneliness that comes with being the only superhero on set. She definitely dealt with that in Captain Marvel. For me, I was the only person in a superhero costume, which is kind of scary. They will all look at you. when you’re wearing the sparkly Spandex piece. It’s a bit intimidating and you feel insecure. You’re in this funky costume doing these weird things with your hands. Brie told me that she had been through the same thing. I was like, ‘Great. Not only!’ She said, ‘This is normal and you’re going to have a lot of body pain!’”

The young actress also spoke about what it was like to participate in the casting: “I got the casting call through a WhatsApp forward, which is like the Brownest way this could have happened. My aunt said, ‘You’ve read all the comics, just do it.’ I sent my headshot and a very academic resume. They sent me three scenes. I was like, “I know exactly what comics these are from!” I was freaking out and I didn’t want to do it because I was honestly scared. But I knew my 10-year-old self was going to hate me, so I did it for her. i sent him [una cinta] I think a day or two after I got a call they said, ‘Get a lawyer. We need you to come to Los Angeles.’

After being “obsessed with the people who work at Marvel,” the Ms. Marvel star calls this Los Angeles audition process “the best moment of his life” and notes that he went home as “the happiest girl in the world»but had to wait “four months” to know the result:

“It was the best moment of my life. I’m obsessed with the people who work at Marvel, so just seeing so many people in Marvel Studios hats and jackets was sensory overload in the best way possible. I went home the happiest girl in the world. They emailed me to come back, but then the pandemic happened. Four months go by and I have to accept college offers. I was like crazy because I was like, I don’t think I want anything else right now. What if I don’t get it? I can’t go back to being a normal girl. I’ve had this little glimpse of what it could be like!”

The stage of G Willow Wilson source of inspiration for his character

“G Willow Wilson’s career was a huge inspiration for our series. Honestly, I carried that comic everywhere with me. I already have it memorized! Not only to reread it, but to support it with that classic cover. I never quit, because that comic means a lot to me. I asked Kevin (Feige) to sign it when he came on set. He did not do it. He said to me, ‘That’s so weird!’

Fans have received some mention about this friendship between Iman Vellani and Brie Larson, but here Vellani emphatically confirms that it is much more. Larson has taken Vellani under her wing, which is excellent news.

Going through a Marvel project for the first time can be a daunting process, and doing it as your first acting role can add tenfold to the pressure. But Larson has not only been through this with Marvel but elsewhere in Hollywood and could serve as a formidable mentor for a young actress like Vellani.

What will be fun is to see the two actresses together when the promotion of the marvels next year. Surely, the public will have many moments between the couple playing, similar to the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming when Robert Downey Jr. somehow exercised that role with Tom Holland, when he took on the role of the wall-crawler for the first time in Captain America: Civil War.

the marvels will hit theaters on July 28, 2023, but first we will have the series that will introduce Ms Marvel to the MCU, when it debuts June 8 on Disney+.