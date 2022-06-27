Ms. Marvel star reveals that Tom Holland ‘spoiled’ a scene from Spiderman

The premiere of ‘Ms. Marvel’ has caused various opinions among fans of the series, of the franchise, but especially critics, who have not hesitated to mention it as the worst series of the MU (Marvel Universe) after having the highest numbers low since its premiere on the Disney + platform. However, on the Rotten Tomatoes page it still retains a solid 96% from critics and 83% from audiences.

Despite the divided opinions, Iman Vellani, protagonist of the series, has shown her excitement for this project and has not hesitated to highlight all the effort made in the series. The actress has received the support of other great actors belonging to the Marvel franchise such as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Tom Holland (Spiderman), with whom the actress had a funny anecdote that she took the opportunity to tell during an interview.

“Last year we were filming in a studio in Atlanta and Tom was filming ‘Spider-Man 4’ next door. We met and he asked me what the series was about. I told him and then asked him what his movie was about. He showed me a photo with Tobey Maguire. I understand that we are both in Marvel, but I did not need to know that information before it happened in the cinema, “said the actress with a laugh.

By the side of Brie Larsonactress who plays ‘Captain Marvel’the actress showed her support for the new series by sharing a photo with the actress who plays Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani. “From our first Zoom, I knew she would be the best,” Brie captioned the photo.

WHAT IS ‘MS.MARVEL’ ABOUT?

The series introduces us to Kamala Khan, a young American and Pakistani woman who is fascinated by superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. In this new production, we will learn all about her struggle to adapt to adolescence while some superpowers begin to emerge.

