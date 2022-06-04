Ms Marvel Star Says We Were Fooled In Doctor Strange 2

Next June 8, the series premieres on Disney +, Ms Marvel and its protagonist Ima Vellani, believes that they deceived us in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (eye spoilers)

Ima Vellani actress who gives life to Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel, has shown that she was a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has confessed her love for Iron Man as a key point of it. She, in addition to being a comic book reader and superfan of her character long before interpreting it.

In an interview at the premiere of mrs marvel, the actress jokingly defied the new label given to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She claimed that in the movies we were all lied to when the main MCU universe was labeled Earth-616, showing how deeply she has invested in the story.

In the Doctor Strange sequel, shortly after waking up in a glass box, Benedict Cumberbatch’s former Sorcerer Supreme is informed that he is on Earth-838, while his original reality was Earth-616. Vellani joked that no matter what «Kevin Feige can make us think», the MCU is Earth-199999.

“No, I mean, I’d like to say, [los cómics son] 616. I don’t think the MCU is 616. As much as Kevin Feige might have us think it’s 616, it’s 199999.”.

Vellani recognized fan of comics

There is no context in the words that the actress said, but it is clear that she addresses how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness labeled the MCU-Prime universe as Earth 616. Vellani’s problem is that, for almost an entire century in Marvel Comics, Earth 616 has actually been the designation of the prime reality of Marvel Comics, while Earth 199999 is the number denoting the UCM. Like many other hardcore fans, Vellani clearly hoped that Marvel Studios would maintain the continuity of the Multiverse from the comics, but the Doctor Strange sequel proved that Marvel Studios had other plans.

In addition to the fact that Vellani’s character is already obsessed with the Captain Marvel by Brie Larson in the six-episode series, it was previously known that both heroines will meet Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau in the upcoming film. the marvelswhose premiere is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

So, were we fooled?

Many fans were taken aback when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness labeled the main universe of the MCU as Earth-616. Since that has been the designation for the world of Marvel Comics, it was strange that the MCU was assigned that title, since it is obviously a very different universe than the comics.

Iman Vellani’s statement shows how much of a fan the actress is of the comics and is clearly up to date with them and their continuity to be able to comment on the name change.

However, the actress may not have realized the Easter egg of Loki, in the TVA series, is in charge of maintaining the sacred timeline. In a scene where they play the god of deception a movie that contains his path into the main timeline, and on the tape you can read the text ETH-616. So that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessit is not the first time that the label of the main universe of the comics has been coined to the UCM, although it is the first time that they refer to it explicitly.

About Disney+’s Ms. Marvel

Ms Marvel features Kamala Khan, an American Muslim teenager living in Jersey City. Kamala is a total gamer and also writes fan-fiction. She is also a mega fan of Superheroes and has a huge imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. But her Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school…until she discovers that she has superpowers like those heroes she has always admired. Life is better with superpowers, there is no doubt about that.

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also features Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

The episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. The series is co-executive produced by Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel comes to Disney+ on June 8.