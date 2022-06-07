‘Ms. Marvel’, the first Muslim superheroine is a teenager and a fan of Brie Larson

There is a key moment in the first episode of ‘Ms. Marvel’ in which the protagonist resignedly assumes that a dark-skinned woman can never be the superhero who saves the world. That does not prevent him from continuing to dream, because Kamala Khan f.antasea with other worlds, through a YouTube channel in which he explores his own superhero stories, which are transmitted to the viewer thanks to fun moving illustrations, animated graffiti and other nods to illustrated design.

This exacerbated imagination arises from the need to liberate a girl born in New Jersey who must abide by the customs of her Pakistani family. Her mother, who dislikes you from minute one (although later you can understand why she is afraid), tells her to stop fantasizing. “Who do you want to be in this world?” she asks her. This identity search is one of the axes of ‘Ms. Marvel’ how could it be otherwise.

But Kamala is not a typical rebel who breaks the rules without further ado. Her desire to differentiate herself from others, to be herself, to find her own identity does not lead to a confrontation with her parents, but quite the opposite: she does the impossible because they understand her, to obtain the understanding of these. That a woman breaks a marriage commitment and goes to see the world is an act of rebellion in the eyes of this family nucleus. Without going any further, her older brother, very religious, is getting married, which is why by comparison Kamala always seems like the black sheep of the family. That’s why the girl goes with lead feet when he asks them for a single favor: to be able to attend a kind of Comic Con.

Kamala has worked on a cosplay tribute to carol danvers, of which he has a poster in his room. Obviously, will be negative from her extremely cautious parents –who don’t know why they prefer her to dress as the Hulk– those who lead her to devise a plan to run away from home. That yes, trying that the lie does not come to light to avoid unnecessary trouble.

In his new adventure -in the first episode surrounded by freaks like her; in the second, looking at tradition in a mosque–, Kamala has the support of Her best friend (and maybe something else), a white boy who, to top it all off, invents gadgets. The perfect tandem. He understands her and helps her unconditionally, especially when they discover that Kamala has superpowers more concretely, inhuman genes which make him be able to stretch his arms and legs, change his shape and raise his fists.

‘Ms. Marvel’ first appeared in the Captain Marvel comic dIn August 2013 and in February 2014 he became the first Muslim character to star in his own comic. In the six-episode series, Canadian-born actress Iman Vellani, of Pakistani descent, makes her debut as this character who is sometimes reminiscent of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye.

Both are followers of their respective idols and even share that sarcasm typical of adolescence. The start of ‘Ms. Marvel ‘also works as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, with a future superheroine who doesn’t quite know what to do with her powers, trying to understand her new identity (without losing humor). This is the beginning of a character who can give much more of himself as he is scheduled to appear in the film. ‘The Marvels’ (2023)the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019), starring Brie Larson, with Teyonah Parris (as Monica Rambeau, seen in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’), and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

