Ms Marvel What is the MCU cameo going to be? Captain Marvel?

Marvel series have accustomed us to expect great cameos and the new mrs marvel could not be less. It is no longer just because in her original series of comics, in addition to being intimately linked to Captain Marvel, in the first seven issues (in the Out of the Normal volume) Wolverine (yes), Captain America and the inhuman Medusa appeared, whose husband is none other than Black Bolt, whose version of Earth 838 we see fleetingly in the Illuminati of Doc Strange 2. And that’s if we don’t count the hallucination that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani’s character) suffers in number 1 of her series, in which she sees Captain Marvel and Iron Man together with Captain America scolding her. Is that Loki taught us that any version of the characters we already knew is possible in the MCU, not to mention the introduction of He Who Remains, the MCU version of Kang the Conqueror. Is that Falcon and Winter Soldier they slipped us Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and the MCU version of Agent of Power. Is that WandaVision he snuck in Agatha Harkness (and teased us with Evan Peters’s character). Is that Hawk Eye He put Eco and the Kingpin through the front door and brought back the new Black Widow. So it stands to reason to expect a major cameo in the new series. mrs marvel. If only because the series connects directly with the movie the marvelsWhat is it Captain Marvel 2. Although Kamala Khan’s powers in the new Marvel Studios series on Disney + are different (both the powers themselves and the way to obtain them, although don’t worry, it makes perfect sense), the character is exactly the same in its essence: she is passionate about the Avengers in general and Captain Marvel in particular. And like the Kamala Khan of the comics, she is also a dreamy teenager, which in a dazed moment could replicate the scene of the comic book visions on screen. Although the most viable thing is that if Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) from the MCU appears, she will do so in the flesh.

Although she won’t be appearing in hallucination form, Captain Marvel is the most likely cameo in the series. Kamala Khan is obsessed with Captain Marvel, writing fan fiction at night and creating viral videos on YouTube about the Avengers universe. She wants to be like Captain Marvel. In the comics there is a dialogue, sorry, a monologue (which is a vision of her and at the end she talks to herself) in which the future Ms Marvel makes it clear why she is attracted to Captain Marvel. The series can recover that perfectly in an in-person encounter, without daydreams worth. “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I don’t know who I’m supposed to be,” says Kamala. Captain Marvel’s vision replies, “Who do you want to be?” “Right now? I want to be beautiful and stunning and overwhelming and less complicated. I want to be you. Except I’d wear the classic politically incorrect costume and dole out wax in my oversized heels,” she replies. “Very, very good girl. Fate has granted you the total reboot that most people only dream of. But can I tell you something?” Captain Marvel tells her. “It’s not going to be what you expected,” she adds. In that dialogue is contained the passage from a teenager obsessed with superheroes to someone who is going to become a superhero. It’s kind of like when Uncle Ben tells Peter that “with great power comes great responsibility”, only in the 21st century version. And in the same way that it was always important for Ben to tell Peter, I think it’s also important for Captain Marvel to tell Kamala. But this, of course, are theories and speculations from the Esquire.es Marvelites Affairs Table. Is there any hint of her cameo? At the moment the alleged title of an episode and a Funko doll. (Yes, I know, it’s flimsy evidence, but dreaming is free.)

Episode 3 of the series, according to an alleged leak, is titled: The woman I am inspired by. Obviously the series plays to the confusion. Without giving anything away from the plot, that phrase can refer to both Kamala Khan’s family and the origins of his family as well as the origins of his superpowers. It doesn’t have to be a reference to Captain Marvel. It can refer to her mother, or her grandmother. However, Marvel Studios, apart from playing games with us (thanks, by the way), likes to be fair: if we’re going to talk about all the women she’s inspired by, Captain Marvel has to be in the equation.

However, Marvel Studios can also perfectly leave Captain Marvel on the sidelines… until the post credits of the last episode, a bit like Talos’s daughter does with Monica Rambeau in the post credits of WandaVision. It would also make sense. And, above all, it would justify that within the official series of Funko dolls from Ms Marvel there is a new and specific to Captain Marvel:

