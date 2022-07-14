Ms. Marvel: Why has the final episode of the series been so controversial?

Watch out! This article contains spoilers of Ms. Marvel and her ending!

Ms Marvelas we mentioned in Vandalarrives Disney+ a few weeks ago promising changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universeadding groundbreaking formulas and seeking to establish itself in the most adolescent and fresh concept of the original comics. kamala khan, one of the most recent heroines of the publishing house, has conquered locals and strangers, with Iman Vellani as the great star. However, the conclusion of the series has left many angry, as it seems to hint that Ms. Marvel is, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a mutant. Yes, as you are reading. Why so much controversy? What happened to Brie Larson’s cameo?

Ms. Marvel is a mutant and Brie Larson makes a cameo in the series finale

The final episode of Ms Marvel, which arrived on Disney + a few hours ago, has had a large number of surprises and twists in the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond the post-credits scene, in which Brie Larson makes an unexpected appearance – anticipating the marvels-, the final part of the episode brought us an epic revelation about the nature of Kamala Khan when Bruno, his best friend, was analyzing the blood and discovered that there is something very different in their genes. “It’s like a mutation”explained an intrigued Bruno. up to here rightIf it wasn’t because… The theme of the famous X-Men animated series from 97 plays!

“It doesn’t matter, it’ll just be another label”Kamala explains, downplaying what her friend just confessed to her a bit. This has generated a cascade of opinions, generally negativewhich emphasize the chaos that is Phase 4 of Marvel Studios and that it is not known if it is a joke -the style of the series and its predisposition to the goal invites it-, a revelation of Kevin Feige or something else. In any case, you should only go through social networks as Twitter so that you take the pulse of the opinions of the viewers of the series.

A “MUTATION” IN HER GENES THEN THE X-MEN THEME PLAYING???? no fucking way #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/2WlB1exNFB ًj (@crdanexo) July 13, 2022

Although we are inclined to think that the series Ms Marvel of Disney + could have made official the inclusion of the desired mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Kamala herself as one of its first members, the House of Ideas could take the opportunity to leave new clues of the X-Men in an increasingly ambitious shared history in upcoming movies, series and products to come. simon kinberg, producer of the mutant films for Fox, believes that Feige is the right person to bring them back to the cinema after recent commercial hiccups, and it is said that a guideline has already been drawn for their inclusion. Moreover: in view of the events of Phase 4, it is speculated that elizabeth olsen lead the mutants as a reborn Scarlet Witch.

“ According to the series, Ms. Marvel is now a mutant and her genes are ‘different’







The scenario that we have now for Marvel Studios and their interpretation of Ms. Marvel is a bit strange. We know that Feige has wanted quite disassociate the character from the comicsin which Kamala is a inhuman, not a mutant, a differential fact that modifies her development as a heroine. There is even a current of thought that believes that the head of Marvel Studios, after the failure of inhumans on television, he no longer wants to use them in his stories, seeking to make dovetail with the X-Men and their universe.

So Kamala is a mutant Instead of an Inhuman????

🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨😫😫😫😫

Why does Kevin Feige hates the inhumans this literally makes no sense i don’t get it pic.twitter.com/Qjlp884Aqn Anthony S (@StraderZane) July 13, 2022

Along with the revelation about the origin of Kamala Khan and her powers, in this final episode we also have the appearance of Brie Larson as Carol DanversCaptain Marvel, who appears in the last seconds of the episode to anticipate the connection of Ms Marvel with the marvelsthe film that will hit theaters next year and that will bring together different heroines in a fight against a space threat that could well have to do with Secret Invasion and the gigantic Skrull infiltration. You know, things from a network of stories connected to each other. It remains to be seen, as the Russo brothers commented, what paths Marvel Studios takes in its Phase 5 and beyond 2023.



