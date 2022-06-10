Ms. Marvel’s credits bust another Marvel Universe hero’s cameo

MADRID, June 10. (CultureLeisure) –

Ms Marvel has already landed on Disney+. the first episode of the series starring Iman Vellani debuted this past June 8, which brought the arrival of a new superheroine the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A different bet (post-credits scene included) to what was seen on the small screen by the House of Ideas, although it was precisely the final credits that filtered the arrival of an important cameo in the fiction developed by Bisha K. Ali.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Unlike ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Ms. Marvel’ has chosen for being closely linked to what happened in the UCM. Moreover, there is direct references to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and characters from other films appear, such as the Agent Cleary from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. But what has attracted attention is a detail that appears in the end credits and that could have inadvertently revealed the expected cameo of a marvelite superhero.

Although all eyes were on the Brie Larson’s Captain Marvelthe most astute fans found a strange reference in the credits, specifically in the makeup department. In addition to accrediting Luandra Whitehurst as head of the make-up area, a own make-up artist for Miss Steinfeld, named Chris Milone.





Since it refers to a personal make-up artist, all eyes are on Hailee Steinfeld, Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’. Of course, there is also the remote possibility that it tries to another actress with the same last namebut, since he’s his own makeup artist, it’s hard to imagine another member of the team having their own stylist.

In case it ends up being confirmed, fans could see two components of the Young Avengers together (which does not confirm that said superhero team will be formed in the UCM). For now, it will be time to continue waiting, because the second episode will not be available on the platform until Wednesday June 15.