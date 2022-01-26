MSC and Lufthansa want to buy ITA Airways

ITA Airways, the Italian public airline that took over from Alitalia since last October, has announced that it has received an expression of interest from the Swiss group MSC and the German airline Lufthansa to acquire the majority stake in the company. ITA Airways is currently wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy.

MSC is one of the most important container ship companies in the world, and also owns a cruise subsidiary, MSC Cruises, as well as Grandi Navi Veloci and Snav. Together with Lufthansa, which would enter the deal as an industrial partner, it aims to acquire the majority shares of ITA Airways, but on condition that the Italian government maintains a minority share. The economic terms of the purchase proposal submitted by MSC and Lufthansa were not made public and in the press release it was only said that they will be defined at the end of the due diligence (i.e. examination of the company’s accounts).

Government sources, however, told the Corriere della Sera that the acquisition of ITA Airways would take place for a total value of between 1.2 and 1.4 billion euros. It is currently unclear to what extent ITA Airways’ capital would be split between MSC and Lufthansa under the proposed agreement.

In the next few days, the expression of interest will be evaluated by the Ministry of Economy, and if this gives its consent, it will be up to the ITA Airways Board of Directors to proceed with the operation. The next meeting of the Council is scheduled for January 31, but it is possible that it will be brought forward by a few days in an extraordinary way to discuss the agreement. MSC and Lufthansa also requested 90 days of exclusivity to work on the agreement, which is a period in which ITA Airways will not be able to negotiate the sale with other companies.

In recent days, there was talk of several companies interested in buying ITA Airways, which currently has a fleet of 52 aircraft and is aiming to reach 105 by 2025. Several newspapers had written that Lufthansa was ready to offer an agreement on its own to take over 40 percent of the company, but there was also strong interest from Air France-KLM, which would be ready to take over ITA Airways with the partnership of the US Delta Air Lines.

For MSC, which already operates in the aviation sector by leasing cargo planes for the transport of goods, the purchase of ITA Airways would be a very important operation, since it would thus have its own airline and would not have to rely on external companies. For Lufthansa, which is the largest airline in Europe by number of aircraft, it would instead be yet another stake in a smaller European airline company, as has already happened in recent years with Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

– Read also: Qatar Airways and Airbus argue over paint