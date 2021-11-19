MSC Cruises names Seashore, the largest ship built in Italy – Corriere.it

MSC Cruises, the third cruise brand in the world, leader in Italy, the Mediterranean, South America, South Africa and the Gulf countries, celebrated the christening of its new flagship, Msc Seashore, at the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private island in the Bahamas transformed from a former industrial site for the extraction of sand into an unspoiled tropical paradise reserved for the guests of the Company. Godmother of the event was once again Sophia Loren, which has already baptized 16 MSC Cruises ships out of a total of 19 that make up the fleet.

The largest, most advanced and sustainable ship ever built in Italy After having sailed in the Mediterranean during the summer season, for the winter Msc Seashore was positioned in the Caribbean, thus fulfilling the role of ambassador of Made in Italy in the main cruise market in the world which has its main port in Miami. Made by Fincantieri, the new flagship in fact the largest and most technologically advanced ship ever built in Italy, also from an environmental point of view. The latest addition to MSC required, by the Company, an investment of approximately one billion euros which generated a fallout on the Italian economy of more than 4 billion, while ensuring over 4 thousand jobs for the more than 2 years of its construction.



A new cruise terminal Also in Miami, and still in the name of the Italian presence in the main world cruise hub, MSC is about to begin the construction of a new cruise terminal, also built by Fincantieri, for a total investment of approximately 350 million euros. The new terminal, which will be completed by December 2023, will be able to serve at the same time up to three latest generation ships, managing the transit of 36,000 cruise passengers a day.

