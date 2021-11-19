MSC Seashore, the largest Italian cruise ship, has been baptized

Finally the MSC Seashore received her baptism ceremony, which took place in an exceptional location: the splendid private island Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, which was officially inaugurated for the occasion. The largest Italian cruise ship to ever sail the seas is now truly in business.

The baptism of MSC Seashore

MSC celebrated a really important appointment: on Thursday 18 November 2021, officially christened his Seashore, the first of two Seaside EVO class ships. At the same time, the launch of its sister ship, the future flagship Seascape, took place. And, for the occasion, the beautiful private island of Ocean Cay also had its big day, since – due to the health emergency – it hadn’t really been inaugurated since welcomed its first touriststhe.

The baptism of the MSC Seashore took place right at the Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, and this is the first time this has happened: no other cruise ship has ever been baptized on a private island. The flagship, delivered by Fincantieri on 26 July 2021 and launched only a few days later, had made her maiden voyage departing from the port of Barcelona and had begun to sail the Mediterranean for its first season of activity. Now the cruise has sailed to North America, and then landed on Ocean Cay for official ceremony.

MSC Seashore, between innovation and design

The Seashore is a new generation ship, the first of the Seaside EVO class. And it’s the largest ever built in Italy, with its 339 meters in length and a capacity of 5877 passengers: a real jewel, which combines innovation and design. On board, you immediately understand what the main theme is. The cruise is in fact inspired by the city of New York, and every little detail is a tribute to the Big Apple. For example, there is the splendid replica of the Statue of Liberty, which towers over the heart of the casino. While the wide area dedicated to shopping and entertainment (called Times Square) boasts an 8 and a half meter LED wall that reproduces the Manhattan skyline.

To improve the experience of its passengers, the Seashore has a whole series of innovations concerning above all its public areas. The outdoor spaces, which occupy a total area of ​​13 thousand square meters, welcome outdoor bars and restaurants, as well as six splendid swimming pools. The main one is the Long Island Pool, which even includes an island with a lounge and a wonderful fountain. But the most suggestive is undoubtedly theInfinity Aft Pool, an infinity pool overlooking the ocean and from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view.

The Seashore is also a jewel of innovation, which aims at greater environmental sustainability even at sea. MSC’s commitment to reduce atmospheric emissions and to make its flagships more energy efficient, it has allowed it to field numerous innovations, such as an advanced wastewater treatment system to protect marine life or the adoption of a wide range of energy saving tools. . The ship is also the first to be equipped with the air sanitation system Safe Air, which uses UV-C lamp technology to eliminate viruses and bacteria.