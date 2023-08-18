MSCHF AC2, a mischievous pair inspired by medical shoes

If there’s one thing we’re extremely sure of, it’s this MSCHF Was born to give something to talk about. If you don’t believe us, watch the new MSCHF AC2some blockages are driven by some medical orthopedic shoes, Yes as you read it.

The brand that knows and understands well how to go viral MSCHF x Crocs Big Yellow Shoes has a lot to do with it), returns to the field with one of his most challenging ideas yet: a more comfortable version of his shoes from last year, AC1,

Again, medical shoes serve as inspiration with a silhouette type slip on It comes with a strapping system that runs across the midfoot. The base color is gray (couldn’t be any other way, right?), while black appears on the strap and foam tip.

MSCHF A unique design… seriously.

Lightweight construction utilizes proprietary technology as well as EVA foam wow comfortable!Of MSCHF, Inside, a molded neoprene lining will give your feet the comfort they deserve, because comfort is a priority.

High-flying sacrilege, MSCHF banner

In just six years, the Brooklyn-based art group has made one thing clear to us: To make a name for yourself in the competitive fashion industry, you need the utmost balance, but most of all, an identity, and what could be better than that? . That irreverence, a quality that can be dynamite in the wrong hands, but that, in the right hands, can be a real magnet. Publicity,

MSCHF Above all comfort.

MSCHF It has become famous for breaking away from traditionalism and giving its products unusual creativity as well as tremendous exclusivity, as its editions are quite limited despite generating buzz and interest among the public. trend makers who communicates with his audacity.

Following a history filled with controversial gems, such as the INRI Jesus shoes – some Nike Air Max 97s that were modified to hold holy water from the Jordan River on the soles and a golden cross on the laces – or MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Devil Shoes” — other custom Air Max 97s from the rapper, who donated a drop of his blood to incorporate into the liquid on his soles — the brand returns strong this 2023.

BWD, Super Normal 2 Mint Green And this Gobstomper “Greylag Goose” The disastrous tennis trio that unfolded in the first half of the year put her in the orbit of many, but it was with big red shoes (worthy of Astroboy) and big yellow shoes He MSCHF broke the internet

How much do the new MSCHF AC2s cost and when will they be available?

A good start MSCHF AC2 Scheduled for August 22 through the brand’s website and app MSCHF sneakers,

If you want them in your collection then you will have to pay around $115 which is a high price in comparison with other constraints and mules at the market, but it’s definitely worth it considering all the photos being taken wherever you go.