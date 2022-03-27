MSF: Fighting drug-resistant TB in Afghanistan: more patient-friendly treatments | On the front line | future planet

On my last visit to the Médecins Sans Frontières tuberculosis (TB) hospital in the Afghan city of Kandahar, I watched a young girl writhe in agony, her short life snuffed out by tuberculous meningitis. The little girl had arrived when the disease was in its advanced stage, and there was little we could do other than help make her last moments more pleasant.

In the hallway, an older man was preparing to leave the hospital. In the course of his treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) he had gained strength. I remember how proud he was to finally finish the cure.

Decades of insecurity, coupled with a global disregard for the disease, mean that DR-TB treatment is only available in five locations in Afghanistan

Two patients with two very different outcomes: one reflected the problems that the Afghan population faces – especially as women – in accessing health care; the other was an example of what is possible when medical professionals are able to focus treatment on people.

In Afghanistan, the problem of tuberculosis and its drug-resistant variants constitutes a major public health crisis, affecting women and children in particular. In Kandahar, for example, more than 60% of our clients are women, and 25% are children under the age of 15.

Although the Ministry of Public Health has done an amazing job decentralizing care for uncomplicated cases, access to treatment for drug-resistant strains remains challenging. Decades of insecurity in the country, coupled with a global disregard for a condition generally seen as belonging to the poor, mean that DR-TB treatment is only available in five locations in Afghanistan.

Exhausting treatment regimens

Resistant forms of tuberculosis appear when medicines are used or prescribed incorrectly, treatment is not taken properly, or drugs of poor quality are used. Until recently, treatment for DR-TB has been extremely difficult for sufferers to follow. Previous regimens required patients to be away from home for up to 18 months undergoing painful injections, in daily contact with a health worker, separated from their family and without work.

The therapies caused multiple adverse reactions such as deafness, kidney damage and neurological conditions, which made it difficult for many of those infected to follow them to the end. In Afghanistan, a man has to accompany the patient or caregiver, which places an additional burden on the family income. Due to all this, about 30% of those affected stopped the medication.

Better quality treatment

When MSF started treating DR-TB in Kandahar in 2016, a key goal was to make the treatment work better. We knew that many people could not easily get to our clinic or spend long periods of time away from home. We wanted more people to be treated at home, in their own community, and with shorter oral regimens. So that they do not have to undergo grueling therapy away from home, MSF introduced a nine-month oral regimen in line with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

Badro Noor Mohammad is a mother of five and is being treated for DR-TB together with her seven-year-old daughter Zainabo at the MSF treatment center in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Laura McAndrew (MSF/Laura McAndrew)

This, coupled with the abandonment of injectables, has enabled people living with TB to follow their treatment plan from home after a brief initial observation stay in Kandahar, rather than having to stay in hospital or under direct monitoring all day. weather. We follow up weekly by phone or, where possible, through visiting community health workers, and the patient only has to undergo a face-to-face examination in Kandahar once a month. Since 60% of the people who sign up with us come from out of town, this makes treatment a lot easier for them.

Shorter, context-adapted treatment plans increase patients’ ability to follow

We also tailor care to each beneficiary, providing financial assistance for travel and food when they have to stay in Kandahar, as well as counselling. This regimen works: since it was introduced, no one has abandoned it for any of these reasons. Shorter, context-adapted treatment plans appear to increase adherence.

The lack of money, one of the many difficulties

However, with the recent change in government, many financiers – in particular, the United States, the European Union and the World Bank – have withdrawn aid, arguing that they did not want it to fall into the wrong hands. The consequences have not been long in coming and the malnutrition situation, coupled with the almost total lack of affordable health care, is serious enough to require humanitarian intervention. The costs of not wanting to legitimize a government should not fall on the lives of millions of people.

Médecins Sans Frontières knows that while tuberculosis treatment is essential, it cannot be done in isolation. Illness is just one of the many aspects of life for the people of this country, and one of the many difficulties they face. It is well known that the condition is rampant among people living in poor social and economic conditions, and the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan is rapidly deteriorating. People cannot follow the treatment if they are starving. As the context in Afghanistan changes, our strategy must also change.

Over the last three months in Kandahar, we have seen a growing need for other kinds of support, which is why we have provided assistance to internally displaced people. We have also started providing malnutrition services (something we had not done in Kandahar so far) after Mirwais Hospital found it hard to deal with the increasing number of malnourished children.

We cannot allow the modest gains made in treating tuberculosis in Afghanistan to be lost by a change in government

It is unclear what the next few months and years will look like in Afghanistan. Despite the uncertainty, we intend to continue assisting sick people and responding to other humanitarian and medical needs of the population.

We remain involved in treatment innovation and willing to use our position as an independent, non-political organization to support the National Tuberculosis Control Program, but we cannot be the only organization to do so.

We cannot allow the modest gains made in Afghanistan to be lost by a change of government. Other ways have to be found to get humanitarian assistance through. Right now, it’s clear that Afghanistan needs more help, not less.

Anita Messi She is an advisor to Doctors Without Borders on tuberculosis, HIV and hepatitis.

