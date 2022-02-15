MSI GE76 Raider: 700 Euros discount for a super gaming laptop with GeForce RTX 3070





A laptop with remarkable features, now sold at a price that is usually practiced for times of the year such as Black Friday or Amazon Gaming Week. There is everything that may be of interest to players, starting with the otherwise unobtainable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070but also a beautiful and large 17.3 “FHD IPS-LvL display and with update frequency even from 300 Hz.





MSI has chosen the 10th Generation Intel CORE processor to tackle even the heaviest games and manage multitasking activities. To support it we find ben 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and even a 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD. In addition, an integrated network card of type WiFi 6E AX to support the latest routers and be able to manage particularly fast wireless connections.







GE66 Raider perfectly balances aesthetics and performance, the best for a laptop. The GE66 line, with its oblique profile, characterizes the exclusive look. In fact, it flaunts customizable RGB lighting effects and integrates dedicated cooling solutions for the CPU and GPU ensuring high performance even in extreme gaming conditions.





Equipped with a 99.9 Wh battery, the maximum capacity allowed on scheduled flights, this laptop can ensure considerable autonomy. also equipped with 1080p web camerauseful for streaming on Twitch, but also for any video conferences and meetings.









There are also many connection opportunities for players: Ethernet, HDMI, headphone jack, various USB, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, SD card readerand more.





