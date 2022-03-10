MSI offers you the ideal keyboard and microphone to complete your gaming setup

Offered by MSI

M: YES is a veteran hardware brand based in Taiwan that has been with us for decades, offering above all top-tier hardware to computer enthusiasts and gamers, whether it’s their popular motherboards, graphics cards, or gaming-ready desktops and laptops.

For some time now, MSI has also wanted to bet on the market for peripherals increasingly attractive with products like the ones we are presented with today, a mechanical keyboard gaming and a microphone with which to complete the setup of content creators (either streaming for Twitch or videos for YouTube).

Vigor GK50 Low Profile TKL, a perfect mechanical keyboard to play

If we talk about the keyboard, it is the Vigor GK50 Low Profile TKL, a mechanical gaming keyboard incorporating low profile mechanical switcheswhich offer an audible click that lovers of this type of keyboard will like and that offers the speed, precision and resistance that we expect (more than 50 million keystrokes), in addition to having the typical N-Kye Rollover and Anti-Kye technologies. Ghosting for all keys.

At the design level, the Vigor GK50 Low Profile TKL is committed to being a Ergonomic keyboard with low and high keys that keeps our hands and wrists in a comfortable positionhaving a maximum height of 34 millimeters below the usual height in this type of peripheral so that we do not have to force the position of our hand or wrist.

This particular model, as its name suggests, has a TKL-formatthat is, it reduces its size by eliminating the “calculator” on the right side of the roof to make it more compact, easy to transport and ideal for setups with smaller spaces, all accompanied by RGB LED lighting and at a price of 99.99.

technical specifications

Dimensions: 354 x 140 x 34mm

354 x 140 x 34mm Weight: 700g / 1200g

700g / 1200g Switches: Kailh Low Profile Switches

Kailh Low Profile Switches USB Cable: 1.8m with gold-plated connector

1.8m with gold-plated connector Interface: USB2.0

USB2.0 OS Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

Accessories: 1x Key Puller 2x Keys (CTRL & ALT)

1x Key Puller 2x Keys (CTRL & ALT) Resistance: More than 50 million keystrokes

More than 50 million keystrokes Technologies: N-Keys Rollover, Full Keys Anti-Ghosting

Immerse GV60, a microphone ready for streaming

The other peripheral that MSI offers us is the Immerse GV60 Streaming Mic, a microphone specially designed for content creators who bet on live streaming through Twitch or YouTube with a high sampling rate. 24bit/96kHz resolution to capture our voice with maximum precision.

This microphone offers us a total of 4 pickup patterns different starting with a pattern stereo ideal for capturing conversations between two people or singing, we also have the pattern cardioid typical to use solo locutions either for direct or podcast, the pattern bidirectional which records the front and back of the microphone and the omnidirectional that picks up sound from all directions for situations where there are field recordings or many members in a room.

In addition, the Immerse GV60 Streaming Mic offers us on-the-fly controls of the volume of the microphone or the audio monitor, it is easily connected to our computer with a USB-C cable and it’s designed to mount to most arms with a 5/8 thread and a 3 meter cable that makes it easy to place anywhere, all for 99.90 thanks to a limited offer.

technical specifications