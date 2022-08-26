MSP and VOCES inaugurate XpoKids, an event for parents to benefit Puerto Rican child health

Connect with your specialists tomorrow Saturday from 9:30 in the morning at Plaza las Américas.

XpoKids, an educational event of MSP in alliance with VOCESpr.

This coming Saturday, August 27, the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, in alliance with the Coalition for Immunization and Health Promotion (VOCES), will hold the event XpoKidsin Plaza las Américas, a space where parents and patients will be able to learn from specialists about the main conditions that most affect the Puerto Rican child population from a preventive health approach in which they will address the necessary care and treatments for the little ones.

The event will start at 9:30 in the morning and end at 2 in the afternoon. There, important doctors and specialists will delve into pediatric, gastroenterological, pneumological, endocrinological, dermatological diseases, among others.

In this educational space, Puerto Ricans will be able to solve their doubts oriented to specific conditions, from the identification of adverse symptoms, risk factors, to diagnosis and treatment processes.

The specialists who will participate are:

Dr. Antonio del Valle, pediatric gastroenterologist

Dr. David de Ángel Solá, pediatric pulmonologist

Dr. Sheila Pérez Colón, pediatric endocrinologist

Dr. Jinette Santos Rodríguez, pediatrician attached to Hospital Metropolitano

Dr. Wanda Torres, infectologist

Dr. Gerardo Tosca, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics

Wanda González, nutritionist, dietician and exercise physiologist

Some conditions that will be addressed will be childhood diabetes, precocious puberty, asthma in children, infectious diseases and Crohn’s disease. In addition, it is important to mention that these are conditions that have a high prevalence in Puerto Ricoso this space will be aimed at raising awareness and educating parents in the proper management of each pathology.

Type 1 diabetes is the one that is frequently diagnosed in children, however, endocrinology specialists have warned about the increased incidence of type 2 diabetes, which has been exacerbated due to obesity and harmful lifestyle habits for infants .

In the case of precocious puberty, which will be another of the topics that will be addressed at the meeting, it can occur from 8 years of age and affect the normal growth of boys and girls, so it is essential that parents know the main symptoms and manifestations associated with this condition.

Finally, the event will be broadcast on the digital platforms of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. learn more about XpoKids and everything related to child’s Health on the @revistamsp social networks or at www.medicinaysaludpublica.com.