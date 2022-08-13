MSP delivered 20,594 prescriptions within the ‘Medicina Cerca’ plan

With these prescriptions, patients accessed medicines in private chains, as part of the pharmacy outsourcing plan that started on July 15, 2022.

August 15, 2022 marks one month since the Government implemented the ‘Medicine Nearby’ plan, also known as outsourcing of pharmacies from public hospitals.

The objective of the plan is that patients attending outpatient Pick up your medications at private chain pharmacies.

Until August 13, 2022, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) has delivered 20,594 prescriptions for patients to access their medications, the entity said.

Medical orders were prescribed in hospitals Abel Gilbert Pontón and Mount Sinai, from Guayaquil and in the Specialties of Portoviejo. Also part of the plan are the Vicente Corral Moscoso Hospital, in Cuenca, and the Pablo Arturo Suárez and Eugenio Espejo hospitals, in Quito.

During the fifth Health Sector Cabinet, Vice President Alfredo Borrero and Health Minister José Ruales reported that they are analyzing the first results of the plan, in addition to the resolution of identified problems and the payment to pharmaceutical chains.

So far, 282 chains have signed agreements with the Ministry of Health and 1,100 are qualified to join in the next few days.

Purchase of medicines

The Ministry of Health started 1,000 processes for the acquisition of 14 types of medicines, with an investment close to USD 18.8 million.

These purchases are made through the electronic catalog, tool that is managed by the National Public Procurement Service (Sercop).

According to the MSP, this mechanism avoids discretion because a price and supplier are defined for each medicine and supply.

Vice President Borrero announced that the Government will acquire seven ambulances to attend emergencies in the Amazon.