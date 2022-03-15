MSP launches educational campaign together with Danilo Beauchamp to educate about psoriasis in Puerto Rico

The educational campaign will regain greater impact for the month of October this year, when World Psoriasis Day is celebrated.

Danilo Beauchamp, actor, comedian and spokesperson for the “No Fear of Psoriasis” campaign. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Natalie Rivera.

Due to the need to strengthen education on the disease of the psoriasisthe importance of diagnosing it on time and, above all, the need for prompt medical attention, the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP) today launched an educational campaign in alliance with the comedian Daniel Beauchampentitled “No Fear of Psoriasis“.

It should be noted that the producer also exclusively announced his diagnosis of psoriasis during the month of October 2021, through an educational symposium produced by the MSP magazine together with the Medical Sciences Campus and the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico.

“I thank the journal of Medicine and Public Health for this opportunity to be the voice of the orientation campaign on psoriasis. I am confident that through this campaign we will continue to educate about this disease that has a way to be combated if we diagnose it and treat it in time,” he said. Daniel Beauchamp.

Similarly, he agreed with the rheumatologist and editorial advisor of the MSP magazine, Dr. Oscar Soto Raíces, the need for education that exists with this autoimmune disease.

The rheumatologist and editorial adviser of the MSP magazine, Dr. Oscar Soto Raíces, recognized the need for this type of educational campaign, because this chronic condition is not contagious and the patient can have the peace of mind to share and lead a normal life without fear of rejection.

“Let’s remember that when this dermatological condition is detected in time, the opportunities are broader for the patient at a physical and psychosocial level, which has a positive impact on his life and his environment. psoriasis it is not contagious and patients with proper treatment will have a normal life,” he emphasized.

The specialist’s opinion not only favors the patient, but also highlights the value of this campaign that seeks to educate people who know a patient with this condition, who need information that confirms that their friend or family member needs their support.

“The psoriasis It is a skin condition that affects the patient physically and emotionally. If they are not educated and empowered around the necessary personal care as a complement to medicine, it could result in serious consequences. Therefore, the importance of visiting a skin specialist for an effective treatment that leads to a level of stability within the disease,” Dr. Damaris Torres-Paoli, president of the Puerto Rico Dermatological Society, highlighted in previous interviews. association of dermatology specialists who have indicated that, in the particular case of Puerto Rico, there are approximately 35,000 to 100,000 people who suffer from psoriasis.

