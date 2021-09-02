MSTR acts as a Bitcoin ‘proxy’ for institutional investors

It looks like MicroStrategy’s stock, MSTR, is gearing up for a huge bull run in the upcoming sessions.

This is the verdict of a technical setup known as inverse head and shoulders. According to research by Samurai Trading Academy, the pattern predicts bullish movements with an accuracy of 83.44%. MSTR appears to have formed a similar bullish pattern, as reported by independent market analyst Bob Loukas.

MSTR daily chart with reverse head and shoulders setup. Source: Bob Loukas, TradingView

More specifically, an inverse head and shoulders (IH&S) describes a scenario in which the price traces three consecutive contractions, with the central one (head) deeper than the other two (shoulders). Furthermore, all contractions start from a maximum price (neckline).

Traditional analysts view the IH&S as a bullish pattern if the price rises above the neckline with high volumes. In this case, the asset should register an increase equal to the distance between the lowest point of the intermediate contraction and the neckline.

Applying the classic definition to the MSTR chart, the next profit target for the stock is around $ 1,478, almost double the current offer range.

Is MSTR a shortcut to getting exposure to Bitcoin?

The bullish outlook for MSTR emerges as the stock maintains its positive correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), a highly volatile cryptocurrency defined by its backers as “digital gold.”

MicroStrategy owns 105,085 BTC or approximately $ 5.23 billion, with the price of Bitcoin back to $ 50,000. In fact, the Nasdaq-listed company’s Bitcoin exposure has made MSTR a semi-proxy for the leading cryptocurrency.

Daily chart of MSTR vs. BTC / USD. Source: TradingView

MSTR gained momentum, especially among traders with higher risk appetite, posting a return of 65.21% since the beginning of the year.

Over the same period, the price of Bitcoin rose by 68.22%, and many analysts now anticipate that BTC / USD will double by the end of 2021 to reach $ 100,000.

However, MSTR and BTC / USD showed signs of a minor correlation after June. Over this time span, MicroStrategy shares have limited losses compared to a comparably much more bearish trend in the Bitcoin market. Financial analyst Alexander J Poulos pinpointed the deviation, noting that it may be due to Capital Group’s investment in MicroStrategy.

In June, the US financial services firm that manages the American Funds range of mutual funds bought a 12.2% stake in MicroStrategy. Poulos pointed out that the $ 600 million investment made by Capital Group was an indirect method of gaining exposure to Bitcoin.

“Until the SEC approves a Bitcoin ETF, MSTR will continue to act as a proxy for the funds,“He explained, adding:

“Capital Group’s move is no exception. I expect others to develop or add to their existing positions. “

A high-risk move

MicroStrategy has accumulated heavy debt to buy Bitcoin. So, considering that it may have to sell its crypto reserves to meet financial commitments with bond investors, MSTR risks facing a potentially negative event.

In an op-ed on SeekingAlpha, Joshua Sort, an accountant at MNCPA, wrote that MicroStrategy could easily repay the debt on its first $ 650 million convertible bonds. MSTR is already above $ 517, so bonds can be converted into stocks without forcing MicroStrategy to sell Bitcoins in its inventory.

However, the second convertible bond issue has a benchmark rate set at $ 1,432.26. This means MicroStrategy is expected to triple its market valuation by 2027, so MSTR is expected to rise by more than 100% before bonds mature.

“For MSTR to do this, the analytics business will need to produce $ 125 million in cash flow per quarter; currently, it generates less than half of this figure,Sorto indicated, mentioning MicroStrategy’s second quarter earnings.

The third bond issue is not convertible. MicroStrategy used the revenues, nearly half a billion dollars, to buy 13,005 BTC. Hence, the company’s ability to repay its debts depends primarily on Bitcoin’s performance through 2026.

In the documentation submitted to the US Security and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy revealed a total of 49 risks, of which 47% were financial and corporate. In addition, the risk count exceeds the S&P average of 31.

MicroStrategy Risk Disclosure. Source: TipRanks

Poulos admitted to being bullish on Bitcoin in the coming years, and by extension he is bullish on MicroStrategy as well. Sorto also expressed a similar outlook, noting that MSTR’s association with a fast-growing Bitcoin market would see the action maintain its long-term bullish scenario.

“There are no storm clouds on the horizon, but it is good to monitor some clouds in the distance,”Explained Sorto.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.