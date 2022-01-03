MTB Mag – | Bike and alcohol

Bike and alcohol: how many cyclists can resist the charm of a beer in company as soon as they reach the top of a pass or even a nice glass of wine after finishing their ride? But what are the advantages and disadvantages of drinking alcohol when cycling? Let’s see it together!

As a practical test, Simone wanted to compare the times, heart rate and his feelings on one of the home climbs carried out first when sober and then the day after a hangover. Compared to the sober test, when he cycled the day after the hangover he took about 3 minutes longer with lower heartbeats which, on a climb of just under 5 km at 6-7% average gradient, is no small feat. Heartbeats may be lower or higher than normal when too much drink has been consumed, this varies depending on the person. However, performance suffers negatively when we drink too much.

Bike and alcohol: the cons

Post-Workout Recovery – Alcohol is bad for recovery: our liver is forced to work to dispose of alcohol and related toxins. Busy in doing this, he is unable to produce glycogen, an element necessary for the synthesis of glucose, the main source of energy for most of the cells in our body.

Dehydration – Alcohol is a powerful diuretic: after each gram of ethanol consumed, an excess of urine production equal to 10 mL is obtained.

Better to drink a beer with a low alcohol content or drinks such as panaché or radler (2-4% alcohol), because being good and thirst-quenching they support the restoration of liquids without opposing it, but be careful: it is always good to have a snack as well as to dab the alcohol absorption, which to promote the synthesis of glycogen, which to replenish the sodium lost with sweating (if you eat salty foods such as chips or peanuts). Better to avoid wine and spirits: the low liquid content and the high concentration of alcohol would worsen dehydration.

Effect on hormones – Alcohol inhibits the secretion of testosterone, which is essential for muscle development.

Alcohol increases the secretion of cortisol, the stress hormone that reduces muscle mass and the function of the immune system. The organism, which is already weakened after sport, becomes even more sensitive to infections when alcohol comes into play.

Calories and body weight – Alcohol contains many calories, exactly 7 kcal per gram of alcohol, moreover “empty calories” as they do not provide essential nutrients.

The liver converts alcohol into acetate, a component of acetic acid. The body, therefore, uses acetic acid for energy instead of using fat, which remains stored in the body: we don’t like this if we are trying to lose weight.

Effect on thermal regulation – Alcohol acts as a peripheral vasodilator, further increasing fluid loss through evaporation, as well as disturbing thermoregulation, causing a reduction in body temperature.

Sleep Quality – Alcohol worsens sleep quality… and sleep quality is critical for muscle recovery.

Reduced Muscle Strength – Alcohol reduces muscle development and strength for several days. Especially in anaerobic sports, such as weightlifting, where muscle strength is essential, athletes recorded a reduction of up to 50% in their muscle performance still 2 days after a moderately alcoholic evening.

Bike and alcohol: the pros

It is proven that a moderate consumption of alcohol can bring real health benefits.

Socialization – there is nothing better than a nice beer in company when cycling!

Stress reduction – Moderate alcohol consumption reduces tension signals to the brain, helping relaxation. Too much alcohol, on the other hand, increases stress.

Moderate alcohol intake increases the level of HDL (the “good” cholesterol) in the blood and prevents LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) from clogging the arteries, as well as helping to “relax” them, lowering blood pressure. Other studies also show that some alcoholic beverages prevent osteoporosis and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

It is the red wine that gives the greatest advantages: the resveratrol, anti-cholesterol and antioxidant, present only in red wine, in modest quantities contributes to the lengthening of life; always red wine is rich in flavonoids, antioxidants which reduce the risk of heart disease and which contribute to making the intestinal microbiota more varied. Furthermore, in wine there are plant compounds called saponins that block the body’s absorption of cholesterol.

Almost half of the daily average of ingested saponins is present in a single glass of red wine (the white one contains less) and, the higher the alcohol content of the wine, the more saponins are. For those who prefer beer, however, some British scientists have discovered that hops lovers, who practice sports and take care of nutrition and hydration, absorb 30% more vitamin B6 in the blood plasma, a factor that prevents heart disease.

So what to do?

Alcohol has dehydrating effects in the initial phase but, over the course of 24 hours, these effects wear off. The important thing is to remember that alcohol can cause a loss of body weight in liquids equal to 3% within 4 hours of taking, which can have a negative impact on performance and even be dangerous in very hot weather. Drinking alcohol in the hours leading up to a long ride or race is therefore not a good idea. But, also drinking a lot of water and abundant with carbohydrates, a glass (one!) Of wine at dinner on Christmas Eve cannot create any problems.

It is good to limit yourself to a maximum of 14 glasses per week, whether it is wine, a pint of beer or a shot of whiskey.

However, it must be remembered that, since the reaction to alcohol is not the same for everyone, it is not easy to establish the right amount for each one. Normally, large, muscular people can ingest more alcohol than smaller, thin ones. Women are more sensitive than men to the effects of alcohol, due to hormonal and body fat differences, as well as having less alcohol dehydrogenase, a liver enzyme that breaks down alcohol. Long story short, everyone needs to understand how alcohol affects him and how it affects his performance.

