Tech
MTB Mag – | Fillmore valve: more air, less problems
With the advent of the tubeless system, Presta valves are not always the best solution because they tend to get clogged with latex. Not only that, when you want to gouge a tire, the valve core often blocks the flow of air, preventing the gouge. Not that it is a big problem to remove it with the special tool, mind you.
Reserve, the Santa Cruz wheel brand, says it has solved the problem with its new Fillmore valve. Here’s how it works.
Declared weight of a valve: 5.5 grams
Length: 40mm
Maximum wheel profile: 28mm
The list price of a set of two valves is € 44.99.
Reservewheels
Comments
I used it 15 years ago, when there weren’t all these sealants on the market.
Prehistoric stuff.
Yesterday I “uncorked” a latex wheel with joe and an old ust maxxis tire left in the cellar for 4 years. It was deflated, but once I had removed it, I recovered 50 ml of white latex. The tire very little residue, after I post a photo. Exceptional durability. Sorry ot.
Latex stagnation point:
@Barons tell your friend that a waterproof tire is enough to save money.
Exactly, he’s a little prehistoric