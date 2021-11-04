MTB Mag – | Fillmore valve: more air, less problems

With the advent of the tubeless system, Presta valves are not always the best solution because they tend to get clogged with latex. Not only that, when you want to gouge a tire, the valve core often blocks the flow of air, preventing the gouge. Not that it is a big problem to remove it with the special tool, mind you.

Reserve, the Santa Cruz wheel brand, says it has solved the problem with its new Fillmore valve. Here’s how it works.

Declared weight of a valve: 5.5 grams

Length: 40mm

Maximum wheel profile: 28mm

The list price of a set of two valves is € 44.99.

Reservewheels