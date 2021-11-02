MTB Mag – | [First Ride] New Bold Linkin

Bold introduces the new Linkin, a trail / all mountain bike with 135 or 150mm of travel, carbon frame and 29-inch wheels. The feature of the Bold frames, the shock absorber hidden in the frame, is not missing even this time, giving the Linkin a unique look of its kind.

I was able to try it on the paths of Aosta. In the video you will find all the details and first driving impressions.

Geometries

Details

The compartment for accessing the shock absorber is located under the down tube and requires no tools to open.

The rear stays rotate around a pivot positioned around the bottom bracket. A feature that allows you to have very short links.

The flip chip with which to vary the geometry.

The position of the shock absorber in the frame. There are only inline shock absorbers, no piggy back.

The sag indicator.

The handlebar remote closes only the ammo, so the fork can have the most sophisticated cartridge with all the adjustments (high / low compression, high / low speed rebound).

The space in the seat tube is considerable, which is why the Linkin can also accommodate dropper post with 200mm travel.

The linkage in detail.

The tool compartment. Save the day!

The multitool is attached via a magnetic mechanism and is located under the bumper.

Torx 25 in the quick release of the rear axle.

Eccentric headset to vary the geometries.

The flip chip.

Linkin’s center of gravity is very low.

The bike remains silent thanks to the chain guards placed in strategic positions.

The handlebar is integrated into its stem.

Prices

Aosta the Place

Bold Cycles