MTB Mag – | Lots of news in Shimano’s shoe range

Shimano has renewed the range of mountain bike shoes with some innovations concerning both the gravity segment, with both flat and clipless models, and the XC segment. Let’s start with the new GR9, flat shoes dedicated to downhill and enduro.

The GR9 are equipped with a new Ultread sole, a compound designed by Shimano to offer maximum grip on the pedals, combined with a sole design optimized to interface with the pins of the flat pedals and guarantee traction when walking in the woods, also thanks to the more pronounced gussets on the toe and heel.

The AM series is always dedicated to downhill and enduro but for those who prefer clipless pedals, with the AM9 series offering a protective flap for quick lace and a velcro strap that ensures foot hold.

The AM5 version, on the other hand, has a more “skate style” design, without the protective flap.

Both models have a channel dedicated to the cleats very pronounced in length dedicated to accommodate the SPD system if you happen to face some stretches with the foot resting on the pedal but not hooked, without creating interference with the cleats.

The new version of the flagship model of the XC segment, the S-Phyre XC9, are even lighter than the previous model with 296 grams in size 42 and are equipped with the recent Boa Li2 system. The insole has a Silvadur antibacterial treatment with silver ions.

The carbon midsole is more rigid and the interface area with the cleats is harder and more resistant. The sole is made in the new compound dedicated to cross country, the Ultread XC.

The new XC7s maintain the main characteristics of the XC9s but with the Boa L6 system. The sole is always in Ultread XC but the carbon midsole is more flexible, with a degree of stiffness 9 against the degree 12 of the XC9.

To complete the cross country range, the XC5s have a single Boa L6 wheel assisted by a velcro strap. The sole is always in Ultread XC but, unlike the XC9 and XC7 models, the metal studs are not included with the shoes but are sold separately as an option.

News also for the segment that Shimano defines Touring, dedicated to e-bikes. The ET7 are flat shoes with uppers made with waterproof and at the same time breathable panels, which fasten with the Boa L6 system. The flat sole is reinforced by a rigid midsole that allows you to impart strength on the pedals. The tessellation is pronounced to ensure grip on the ground when walking in the woods.

The model dedicated to clipless pedals in the Touring segment is the MT502 shoe, with similar characteristics to the ET7 but with velcro strap to keep the foot firmly in position even when the pedals are pulled and with an EVA insole for greater comfort.

