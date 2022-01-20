MTB Mag – | Orbea raises prices 2022

Orbea raises prices in 2022. The Basque company does not send them out and faces the consequences of communicating directly to its customers and potential customers, which it had already done in 2021.

[Comunicato stampa] The increase in the cost of raw materials, transport and the discontinuity or lack of supplies are the reasons that led the Basque brand to take this decision.

The company makes a further effort and maintains the prices of bicycles already booked by users and confirmed by their dealer in the Orbea system.

Since the arrival of the pandemic, the world economy has been suffering constant blows affecting all sectors, including the bicycle sector. With transparency, Orbea communicates the reasons that led it to take the decision to increase the prices of its bicycles:

To the constant increase in the price of raw materials, such as aluminum, steel and carbon, is added that of fuels, which has been increasingly higher for months.

Transport costs have also increased dramatically due to the shortage of containers, ships and congestion in ports.

The cycling sector, like others, suffers discontinuity or lack of supply of components that force us to change specifications or look for similar alternatives always trying to maintain quality.

Orbea, unlike other brands in the industry, tried not to enforce the price increase, but was eventually forced to change its rates for this year.

“We are a company that maintains a commitment to the user community and our stores. We constantly monitor the evolution of the market and have tried to avoid this increase at all costs, but the trend of cost increases does not change ”, says Gonzalo García de Salazar, Global Sales Manager of the company.

In order to minimize the impact for both resellers and users, Orbea has taken measures and made a further effort by keeping the prices of bicycles booked by users and confirmed by their resellers in the Orbea booking system unchanged.

“It was a difficult decision for Orbea, given the consequences it has for both our stores and the community of cyclists who trust our brand, and we understand what that means.” Concludes García de Salazar.

The new prices can be viewed on orbea.com starting January 20.

