MTB Mag – | Red Zone Carbon: the return of Fulcrum

Fulcrum presents the new Red Zone Carbon, carbon wheels designed for cross country in all its forms. All the details in the official press release.

[Comunicato stampa] Reactivity and resistance are the keywords of Fulcrum’s return to the MTB world. These are the two concepts that have guided the development of the new Red Zone Carbon, a wheel intended for the demanding rider even on the most demanding off-road terrains.

Red Zone Carbon is the result of a long process of research and development that involved all the elements of the wheel, both taken individually – rims, hubs and spokes – and above all as a whole, to create a wheel-system capable of responding to the typical needs of a high-level biker. Lightness and reactivity on the one hand, for maximum performance on the climb, high level of vertical absorption and resistance on the other, to clear the mind of the rider who wants to indulge in the adrenaline of the descent with confidence.

A real concentrate of technology, Red Zone Carbon is the new Fulcrum formula dedicated to modern MTB and translates all the experience gained by the brand into each of its components. A functional and unique design, combined with the new matt molded finish (DIMF) with all the features a rider expects from an XC / Marathon or Down Country product: 28 mm internal channel, light rim and maximum smoothness, in one wheel entirely produced in Europe and largely in Italy.

Nip (ple) Force | Asymmetry Reinvented – Asymmetry Reinvented.

Among the key technologies of this wheel it is certainly the asymmetrical NipForce profile (short for Nipple Force) that is most evident.

The main advantage of this solution is a wheel with homogeneous, uniform and reliable behavior, as well as greater resistance to lateral stresses. This result is obtained with a double asymmetry of 6mm alternating at each radius with that of 3.5mm.

The first is designed to optimize the camber of the spokes on the side most aggravated by torsion – front disc side, rear free wheel side – in order to rebalance the spoke tensions and obtain a similar angle of inclination between right and left.

The second, on the opposite side, is useful for obtaining a beam shot that passes closer to the center of the geometric section. In the case of wide channels such as MTB, in fact, very high asymmetries can bring the resultant of the applied forces (spoke pull) out of alignment with respect to the geometric center of the section, thus generating a moment of rotation that stresses the carbon structure. This second asymmetry has the task of reducing this torque typical of asymmetrical MTB rims.

Another advantage of NipForce technology is to improve the overall resistance of the wheel, by positioning the nipple hole in the most resistant point of the rim, i.e. on the nose of the profile.

Perfect Profile | Stiffness and Compliance.

The rim design is designed to maximize balance, lateral stiffness and vertical absorption capacity: key characteristics for a high-level MTB wheel but not entirely compatible with each other. Finding the right balance between these required tests both in the laboratory and in the field to arrive at the choice of the final solution from over 12 different prototyped versions tested in the laboratory and in the field.

The final profile has a constant peripheral length of the profile on each section, obtained with a constant overlap of material along the entire circumference of the rim during the rolling process.

To complete the design of the rim, a 26mm profile height and a 28mm internal channel, hookless: the ideal formula for working with tires between 2.2 ‘and 2.4’. The internal channel has no holes on the bridge – (MoMAG technology) to ensure immediate, safe and comfortable tubeless use as well as offering a more resistant structure than a perforated rim.

Solid Architecture | Structural Excellence.

Overall architecture designed to guarantee a perfect driving feeling and reliability even on the most difficult terrain thanks to the solution with double asymmetry of the rim (flipped front and rear) which provides refined 1.6mm spokes, 24 front and 28 rear.

Further reliability is given by the tapered hubs with flange embedded in the volume of the cap, in order to obtain the best possible support of the spokes and maximize the flexural strength. The flanges are also geometrically linked, in order to have all the radii of identical lengths and to reduce the number of spare parts of the product. The whole is completed by the refined cone-shell bearing system to ensure high smoothness.

With a total weight of 1,445 grams, the Red Zone Carbon are the perfect wheels for an advanced and demanding rider, attentive both to the aspects of uphill performance and to the fun on rough terrain that only MTB is capable of giving. To satisfy that desire to seize every possibility and not set limits in the experience in contact with the natural elements.

Red Zone 3

From the experience gained in the development of Red Zone Carbon derives the second Fulcrum MTB wheel intended for a wider user and in search of a reliable and resistant product for a fun and at the same time performing off-road experience.

Among the technical features directly derived from the older “sister”, we find the hub and the solution with 24 spokes at the front and 28 at the rear. The CNC-milled aluminum rim, on the other hand, has a 19mm profile and a 25mm internal channel.

Aesthetically, the wheel is completed by an advanced material finish that combines a double glossy-matt surface with laser-made graphics. To top it all off, the Fulcrum brand is present inside the red box identifying it with its initial. This graphic can also be replaced with a reflective, tone-on-tone black sticker included in the box. The Red Zone 3 are therefore presented as the multipurpose product, all-rounder, extremely versatile and suitable for a thousand uses: training wheel, sturdy racing wheel or even the perfect base for adventure bikes (boost gravel).

Both new Red Zones can be ordered immediately at all Fulcrum stores and will soon be available in all sales channels.

Fulcrum Red Zone Carbon prices

Red Zone Carbon

€ 1,378.00 (HG11)

€ 1,378.00 (XD)

€ 1,390.00 (MS12)

Red Zone 3

€ 635.00 (HG11)

€ 635.00 (XD)

€ 649.00 (MS12)

Fulcrum