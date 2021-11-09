MTB Mag – | [Test] New Cannondale Scalpel HT

Cannondale presents the new F-Si or rather, the new Scalpel HT. In fact, the XC front of the American brand changes its name, capitalizing on the name of its full house, the Scalpel. The frame is made of carbon and has a declared weight of 895 grams without small parts (saddle collar, dropout, etc.). The geometry is very interesting, with a 67 ° head angle with a 100mm Ocho fork, which becomes 66.5 ° with the 110mm Ocho and even 66 ° with 120mm.

The Lefty Ocho 110 (mounted on the Scalpel HT HM 1 model) can be modified by bringing the excursion up to 120 mm without voiding the warranty. In fact, the structure remains that of the 120.

The rear stays vary in length depending on the size to keep the rider’s position central in the saddle regardless of his anthropometric measurements.

Interesting is the possibility of mounting a classic sheath, which covers the total length of the gear cable inside and outside the frame, or one that only covers the external part, thus saving weight. This is thanks to the hardware that secures the cables once they enter the frame.

Geometries

Cannondale sent us the flagship version of the new Scalpel, the € 6,999 Scalpel HT HM 1 for a field test.

Excellent set-up that sacrifices only a little weight to the advantage of a lower price compared to those after Covid, without affecting efficiency and reliability.

No dropper post, no handlebar rotation lock which would have been extremely useful, since on both sides of rotation the handle and brake levers impact the top tube if you turn the handlebar over 90 °, for example in a fall.

Measured weight of the bike being tested in size L, without pedals with bottle cage and tires already tubeless, 9,650 kg.

The field test

As soon as you get on the saddle while still, you can see very different geometries from the usual for the fronts: it looks like a bike of a shorter size, so much so that I had to check that it was actually L as we had requested it. No shipping errors, but with a 75 ° saddle angle it feels really short.

For non-purists of the biomechanical set-up it is enough to remedy with a greater rear saddle or a longer attachment and in fact it was enough to move the saddle about 1 cm back to find the usual position, at least the one on the saddle on the smooth pedaled. In offroad everything is much more dynamic and certain details are less noticeable.

By not moving the saddle back, you have a more reactive position when changing direction and the bike seems even more manageable than it already is. On the more demanding ramps, a more advanced weight and a more collected position balance a steering angle that would otherwise be penalizing and the Scalpel HT does not tend to wheelier than it should. On the other hand, when going downhill, moving slightly backwards, thanks to a steering angle that in the past belonged to bikes much more devoted to downhill, the risk of going too far is rather limited, as is the risk of overturning.

The control of the bike is always optimal and then there is the Ocho, for the occasion calibrated to 110 mm, which can be considered the best xc fork currently on the market. Progressive sinking, with excellent vertical rigidity and only slightly less granite when blocked than the previous Lefty versions. On the bumpy challenging, when pedaling seated, the new Scalpel HT is the typical modern front.

Stable thanks to the wheels, but still quite nervous. To remedy, without losing performance, it would be good to lower the tire pressure a little, especially at the rear, but with 2.25 “tires, in addition” light “like the standard ones (the Racing Ralphs), by dropping too much pressure yes they feel several bottom of the tire on the rim on pronounced stones and steps. It would be preferable to mount larger section covers (2.35 ″ may suffice), as is already the case on some XC fronts, or with more robust shoulders.

The XT drivetrain, including the braking system, is as perfectly efficient as the XTR version and it is certainly not the XTR rear derailleur that gives it that extra something.

The 760mm handlebar on a front looks a bit over the top. A 740mm would be more than enough.

Conclusions

The Scalpel HT HM 1 is basically the classic modern front. Resists the temptation of the telescopic, uphill is the usual bike that gives satisfaction for reactivity, is light and climbs well on the most demanding ramps. The 34 crown, with the 51 behind, is now a fairly consolidated standard as it is appropriate.

Downhill, however, it is a manageable, albeit demanding, bike and shows the rope for a moment especially in the bumpy sections where you remain in the saddle. Short races, even the modern ones, technically more demanding than in the past, remain the field where to make the most of it. Well thought out to propose a flagship version not top by name of components, but top by functionality and with a (list) price that does not scare potential buyers.

Prices and fittings

Scalpel HT HM 1 (in test): € 6.999

Scalpel HT Crb. 2: € 4,499



Scalpel HT Crb. 3: € 3,299

Scalpel HT Crb. 4: € 2,499

Cannondale