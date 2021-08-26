MTB WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, FOUR TITLES ARE ASSIGNED TODAY IN VAL DI SOLE

TODAY four titles will be up for grabs: in the morning of Daolasa they will compete athletes in the Junior Men and Women categories, with French athletes once again favorites, while Italy can hope for the redemption of Sara Cortinovis after the opaque test of the relay.

In the afternoon, however, it will be the first time of the Short Track world titles: 40 men and 40 women competing on the 950-meter-long technical and winding track, which already gave a show in qualifying on Tuesday. In the men’s field Avancini (Brazil), Cink (Czech Republic), Cooper (New Zealand), Hatherly (South Africa) and Marotte (France) will be among the athletes to watch, while the hosts hope in Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Daniele Braidot, Nadir Colledani and Gioele Bertolini.

Among the women there is expectation for Ferrand-Prevot (France), Neff and Frei (Switzerland), Richards (Great Britain) and Courtney herself, while Italy plays the cards Eva Lechner, Chiara Teocchi and Greta Seiwald.