News

MTB WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, FOUR TITLES ARE ASSIGNED TODAY IN VAL DI SOLE

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

TODAY four titles will be up for grabs: in the morning of Daolasa they will compete athletes in the Junior Men and Women categories, with French athletes once again favorites, while Italy can hope for the redemption of Sara Cortinovis after the opaque test of the relay.

In the afternoon, however, it will be the first time of the Short Track world titles: 40 men and 40 women competing on the 950-meter-long technical and winding track, which already gave a show in qualifying on Tuesday. In the men’s field Avancini (Brazil), Cink (Czech Republic), Cooper (New Zealand), Hatherly (South Africa) and Marotte (France) will be among the athletes to watch, while the hosts hope in Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Daniele Braidot, Nadir Colledani and Gioele Bertolini.

Among the women there is expectation for Ferrand-Prevot (France), Neff and Frei (Switzerland), Richards (Great Britain) and Courtney herself, while Italy plays the cards Eva Lechner, Chiara Teocchi and Greta Seiwald.

Admission to the races on Thursday 26 August is free subject to availability, while admission is subject to a fee for Saturday 28 August (Cross Country competitions) and Sunday 29 August (Downhill competitions). Spectators coming
from EU countries they will be able to access the event only if they have a Green Pass, while spectators from non-EU countries must present a recognized vaccination certification or alternatively the negative result of a Covid Test carried out no earlier than 48 hours.

THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday 25th August

12.30 – Team Relay – Winner: France

Loading...
Advertisements

Thursday 26th August

11.30 – Cross Country Women JR

13.30 – Cross Country Men JR

17.00 – Short Track Women

17.45 – Short Track Men


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

937
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
755
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
737
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
582
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
566
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
564
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
550
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
506
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
483
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
475
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top