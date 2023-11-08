MTG Lead Designer confirms Minecraft-inspired Last Caverns of Ixalan

MTG lead designer Mark Rosewater has confirmed that Minecraft was one of the main inspirations for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan expands MTG’s world-building in many key ways, bringing new depth to a plane that deserves it and setting up the next phase of the game’s Omenpath arc. While Mesoamerican cultures and history served as inspiration for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, a more surprising but key factor in the development of the set was Minecraft.

It was already revealed that The Lost Caverns set was not initially intended to take place on Ixalan, but rather the design focused on the plane after a few months of building an unrelated underground set. As a result of this, Minecraft appeared as a reference point in the planning of The Lost Caverns.

Why bring Minecraft to MTG?

A big part of MTG’s design is looking for ways to attract new and uninitiated players to the game. The Universes Beyond sets are doing a great job of expanding Magic’s reach and appealing to broader audiences, but there’s still room to grow through the core sets as well.

As Minecraft is a popular touchstone among younger potential players, particularly those in Generation Z, MTG lead designer Marl Rosewater stated that they were looking for elements from the world of Magic and mechanical design that might appeal to that group. . “When building new sets, I had to be on the lookout for opportunities to find resonance that spoke to Generation Z. …A diamond pickaxe, for example, resonates more with my son than it does with me.”

Translating Minecraft to Magic

Far from being limited to simple visual references like the Diamond Pick-axe card, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan also explores the pillars of Minecraft game design. Exploration and survival play a key role in the set’s story and archetypes.

Perhaps the biggest inspiration of the set is the new Craft mechanic. Acquiring and spending resources on impressive and powerful builds is Minecraft through and through, and plays an important role in the design of The Lost Caverns.

Universes beyond: Minecraft

With the spirit of Minecraft translated so successfully into The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, could you announce that Minecraft will eventually get the Universes Beyond treatment? Whether it’s a full set or Commander decks, there’s certainly room for Minecraft cards to exist in the current MTG crossover climate.

Time will tell if The Lost Caverns excavated all of the Minecraft potential hidden in MTG, or if it’s building into a full Universes Beyond universe down the line.

