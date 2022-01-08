MTO for Grenier during the challenge with Caruso: “The mask? I don’t care, I have Covid-19 “

He is discussing what happened in the Italian night at Challenger from Bendigo during the quarter-final between Salvatore Caruso And Hugo Grenier. The French tennis player, number 150 in the ATP ranking and accredited in the third series, was 3-0 down in the third set when he requested the intervention of the physiotherapist for a physical problem: at this point, the chair judge Timo Janzen invited Grenier to wear the mask but from here a small discussion arose that could have important consequences.

“I don’t care, I have Covid-19“, Grenier retorted to Janzen’s request. “You must wear the mask, no matter if you have Covid-19 or not: if you don’t wear it, you will not be able to receive the treatment“, The chair judge replied. After a few moments of hesitation, Grenier extracted the mask from the bag and put it on, but did not receive any treatment: with the physiotherapist, in fact, there was only a long dialogue interspersed with a short check on the right leg. After the three minutes of medical timeout, Grenier returned to the field losing his serve at fifteen: at 0-4, the transalpine decided to raise the white flag but after having communicated it to the referee, he went to shake Caruso’s hand. The hope, at this point, is that Grenier was not really positive about Covid-19 as stated by himself.