MTV Adds ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ Category To VMAs, Nominees Include Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber

MTV added a few new categories to the Video Music Awards (VMAs), one of which included “Best Metaverse Performance.”

Public votes are open for the VMAs, including the new Best Metaverse Performance category, which has six nominees. Nominees included Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour performance in Fortnite, Blackpink’s virtual concert in PUBG Mobile, BTS’ appearance in Minecraft, Charli XCX’s concert in Roblox, Justin Bieber’s performance on the wave and the Twenty One Pilots concert in Roblox.

Now Playing: Fortnite X Ariana Grande Rift Tour Concert Gameplay

“We saw the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best and most impactful executions of this – and to celebrate the artists who found creative ways to use these spaces – which led to the adding the ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ category this year,” an MTV spokesperson told The Hill.

This will be the first major group of awards that includes a prize solely dedicated to a Metaverse performance, which has been happening with increasing frequency in recent years, likely thanks to the success Fortnite has found with them. It’s worth noting that most of the nominees are just performances in video games, rather than an abstract metaverse, so it seems like the award is meant to be all-encompassing, even though the majority of them are just in games. live.

It is also potentially a way to help modernize award ceremonies which are finding it increasingly difficult to attract young people.

The MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 28.