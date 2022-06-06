MTV Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez’s powerful speech: I want to thank those who lied to me and broke my heart!

Lto superstar Jennifer Lopezwho has had a film career spanning three decades, gave a different kind of acceptance speech when accepting the award on Sunday night.The Generation Award‘ during the annual gala of the MTV Movie Awards.

Famous for her golden popcorn trophy, JLo took to the event stage at the barker hangar Los Angeles to collect recognition for her career and offered a heartfelt and powerful speech in which she thanked failure and the people who did not trust her throughout her career.

“I want to thank all the people who have given me this life, I want to thank the people who have given me joy, and those who have broken my heart,” López told the room, between tears.

“To those who were true, and to those who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew I had to grow up,” JLo commented.

JLo gives emotional moment at the MTV Movie Awards

The 52-year-old star went on to thank “disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong,” and to her children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, “for teaching me to love,” to tears and applause from the audience. public.

“I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face – or, when I wasn’t in the room – that I couldn’t do this.

“I really don’t think I could have done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies. You guys are the reason I’m here and why I’ve been here, and I love you!” JLo.

The Generation Award “pays tribute to the most beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have made them household names,” according to a statement from the television channel.

Past celebrity awardees include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire franchise Fast&Furious.