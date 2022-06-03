MTV Awards prepare tribute to Jennifer Lopez

The Angels — Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her achievements on screen at the MTV Movie & Television Awards.

The network announced Friday that Lopez will receive the Generation Award on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and TV have made them established figures.

Previous recipients of the same award include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

Lopez first came to prominence as a dancer on the 1990s comedy series In Living Color. She pursued her career as an actress and landed the leading role in the movie Selena, in 1997, which launched her to stardom. Her film credits also include titles like Anaconda; Out of Sight; The Wedding Planner; hustlersand the most recent marry me.

The 52-year-old actress and singer will release a new documentary on Netflix on June 14 titled half-time. The project focuses on the second half of his career; The New York star of Puerto Rican origin takes the opportunity to reflect on his achievements and his evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has enjoyed great success on the pop and Latin music charts. In 1999 she released her debut album On the 6 and topped Billboard’s Hot 100 with songs like “If You Had My Love,” “All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.”

In 2020, Lopez performed at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Colombian Shakira.

The MTV Awards ceremony will be this Sunday, June 5, and the nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories. Tape Spider-Man: No Way Home It has seven nominations and is the film with the most mentions. The HBO series euphoria had six nominations, and the film batman he followed with four.

In turn, Jack Black will receive the special Comedy Genius Award, while Vanessa Hudgens will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.