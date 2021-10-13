Mtv Awards, two awards to Camila Cabello. Madonna pays homage to Aretha Franklin, controversy

Best Video, Havana, and best artist of the year. Two awards to the Mtv Awards for the twenty-one year old Cuban American artist Camila Cabello on an evening that saw the return of Jennifer Lopez on stage and the awarding of musicians such as Post Malone And 21 Savage for the song of the year “rockstar” and the rapper Cardi B as best new artist and also best collaboration for Dinero sung with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled.

Madonna, on stage to deliver some prizes, he dedicated a memory to Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul who died on August 16 at the age of 76, but the tribute has attracted several criticisms. The pop star said: “Because none of this would have been possible without our” lady “of soul. She allowed me to be who I am today and I know that she has influenced so many people in this place. I want to thank you Aretha for having us. made stronger. RESPECT “. But criticism rained down on social media because it seemed to the public that the memory was too much towards herself and her career (poverty, guitar lessons, an audition with Make me feel sung a cappella when she was very young. ‘had taken off), rather than a tribute to the Memphis artist.

Among the losers, the pair of superstars Beyoncé And Jay-Z, seven nominations for their four-handed album and for the video event shot at the Louvre. The two only got the award for the best photo of the video.

Rapper Logic takes a group of migrant kids to the MTV Awards stage

One of the most exciting moments of the MTV Awards show, which saw Camila Cabello win two awards, was when a hundred very young migrants took the stage at Radio City Music Hall. During the performance of the song ‘One Day’ the kids wearing t-shirts with the words “we are all human” shared the scene with the rapper Logic, a gesture of protest against President Trump’s policy on immigration and in support of separated families on the border with Mexico





