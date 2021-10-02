Mtv Ema 2018, women in power with Camila Cabello and Janet Jackson

The watchword is “girl power” Mtv Ema 2018. At the European Music Awards, which this year took place in Bilbao, Spain, it was in fact women who took the whole scene, or almost. From Camila Cabello who did not perform, but took home four awards (out of six nominations), including the most coveted for Best Song for the song Havana with Young Thug and Best Artist, a Janet Jackson, award for a career spanning over 40 years, passing through the actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who in addition to performing did the honors, and for the explosive and irrepressible rapper Nicki Minaj (for her two awards, Best Look and Best Hip Hop) who had the burden and the honor of opening the show at the Exhibition Center together with the all-female English band of Little Mix, standard-bearer of the fight against prejudices against women (together they sang Woman like me, the result of their collaboration). But the Spanish revelation also got the audience excited Rosalia, with Badly and its sounds inspired by flamenco. Italy played its part with the victory of Annalisa as Italian Best Act (beating Ghali, Calcutta, Liberato and Shade).

The winner of the Global Icon Award, Janet Jackson, was among the most acclaimed artists and she, to thank the public, gave a medley of some of her achievements: Made for Now, All for You and Rhythm Nation. At the time of receiving the award, she wanted to be the spokesperson for women’s rights and against any discrimination (“I am with all abused women, we make our voices heard”).

Spectacular show, as in the Ema tradition, with a circular mobile stage in the center of the building to which four other platforms were radially connected. There was no lack of flames, fireworks, plays of lights, confetti, a real rain (during the performance of an intimate version of Without Me by Halsey), dozens of performers and dancers, entered the scene as impactful as that of Brendon Urie of Panic! A The Disco (Best Alternative), which fell from the ceiling to the notes of High Hopes. Bebe Rexha wanted a hundred dancers with her and a bathtub for hers I’m a Mess. Jason Derulo paid homage to Andrea Bocelli, with a version, not exactly up to the Italian tenor, of Time to Say Goodbye, before attacking Goodbye with David Guetta and Nicki Minaj. For Alessia Cara (Best World Stage) a colorful performance on Trust Me Lonely. Jack & Jack, stars of the web made in the USA, on the notes of He laughed, soared among adoring fans. During the show there was also space for Muse, with Pressure, from last night’s concert at San Mames Stadium. To close, the candy-headed DJ, Marshmello (Best Electronic) with Anne-Marie for Friends and with Bastille for Happier. On stage five giant inflatable Marshmello heads, while dozens of smaller balls invaded the Exhibition Center for the grand finale.



